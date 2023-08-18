Notable: It’s a rematch of Tampa Bay’s 3-0 win on July 29 at St. Petersburg, Florida. Both teams are 2-2-1 in their past five matches. FC Tulsa is on a three-game winless stretch with only one goal during that span. J.J. Williams, who played for Tulsa last season, leads Tampa Bay with nine goals. Cal Jennings and Charlie Dennis have eight goals each for Tampa Bay. Williams and Jennings scored against Tulsa in the earlier meeting that was Nicky Law’s first as Tampa Bay’s head coach. Law played for Tampa Bay last season. ... Phillip Goodrum leads Tulsa with seven goals. He also leads the league in fouls drawn with 80. ... FC Tulsa midfielder Collin Fernandez ranks second in the league with 3.2 tackles per 90 minutes. Fernandez is also one of only four players on the club to appear in all 24 matches. ... FC Tulsa has 10 matches left and currently holds the East’s final playoff position. Four of FC Tulsa’s next five matches are at home, followed by four of the final five on the road. ... FC Tulsa loaned midfielder Christopher Pearson to MLS NEXT Pro’s Huntsville City FC for the remainder of the season with the option to buy. Huntsville City is an affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC. Pearson, 20, appeared in 16 matches with four starts this season. ... Next Wednesday is Greenwood Night. At halftime, all fans in attendance will set a record for the most people reciting an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” on its 60th anniversary this month, and the first 3,500 fans will receive an “I Am a Dreamer” T-shirt.