FC Tulsa held without a goal as it falls 1-0 at Pittsburgh

Tulsa created quality scoring chances through much of the match but was unable to deliver a goal as it fell to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-0 on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Albert Dikwa banged home a goal into the bottom-left corner of the net in the 55th minute to give the Riverhounds the only score of the match. Dikwa scored twice in Pittsburgh's 4-3 victory at ONEOK Field earlier this season.

Tulsa defender Johnny Fenwick said the team has made defensive improvements since the earlier loss to the Riverhounds.

“Since the first matchup against Pittsburgh, we've been able to shut down teams and work well as a back three. The change in formation has helped, but more than anything, we have 11 players fighting and working hard to press from the front which takes pressure off the backline," he said, "We are disappointed not to come away with at least a point tonight, but we have to keep our heads up and go again.”

Interim FC Tulsa coach Donovan Ricketts said there were positives the team could take from holding its own against a good offensive team on Saturday.

“We’re organized and players are working really hard — getting behind the ball and creating numbers there. It’s disappointing," he said. "It doesn’t matter who we play, we want to win."

Pittsburgh is now 8-0-1 at home this season and 12-6-4 overall, while FC Tulsa fell to 1-9-2 on the road and 7-12-4 overall.

FC Tulsa's next match is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, against Miami FC in Miami, Florida. Miami is currently holds a six-point lead over FC Tulsa in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, and possesses the final playoff spot in the conference.

The teams battled to a 0-0 draw on June 4 at ONEOK Field.

After Saturday’s loss, Ricketts downplayed any pressure the team might feel about making the playoffs.

“There’s no pressure. Every game we play, we play to win. In this upcoming stretch, we want to get six points. As for this one, we didn’t get any. So, we have to move on to the next one.

“In football, you have to have amnesia. Really quickly, you forget and then you move on to the next game. You can’t let one thing break you down, and then take it into the next game. So, we learn what we need to learn and then we move on quickly.”

RIVERHOUNDS 1, FC TULSA 0

FC Tulsa;0;0;--;0

Pittsburgh;0;1;--;1

Goals: Dikia 55’. Shots on goal: FCT 4, PR 7. Possession: FCT 52%; PR 48%. Yellow cards: PR, Wiedt.