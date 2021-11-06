FC Tulsa falls to Tampa Bay in bid for playoff upset

It was a longshot for FC Tulsa to go on the road against the USL Championship’s top team and come out with an upset, and in the end, that’s exactly how it played out.
The final score may have gotten a bit out of hand with Tulsa allowing three goals after the 89th minute, but FC Tulsa had a difficult time keeping up with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a 6-2 loss in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Tampa Bay, 23-7-2 in the regular season, advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals next weekend against the Birmingham Legion FC, while Tulsa’s season is over.
“The playoffs is about limiting your mistakes and capitalizing on others’ and taking your chances in the moments as they come,” said Tulsa defender and captain Bradley Bourgeois. “Unfortunately tonight, I think we have to look at ourselves and say we made too many mistakes and kind of put ourselves in a deep hole to climb out of.”
FC Tulsa allowed a goal in the 21st minute. It surrendered another one in the first minute of the second half, and then fell behind by three just 11 minutes later.
Joaquin Rivas scored for Tulsa in the 67th minute to pull it within 3-1. Any momentum Tulsa was building was short-lived, as midfielder Eric Bird, who entered the game as a substitute in the 54th minute, received his second yellow card, which becomes a red card, in the 72nd minute and was ejected from the game.
That left Tulsa having to play a man down, trailing by two, against the league’s best team, for the final 18-plus minutes.
“I think to go in at halftime, down one, it would be a good opportunity, the game’s still tight, but conceding early in the second half after that, things continually didn’t go our way after that,” said Tulsa coach Michael Nsien. “Two goals against, red card, it was all uphill after that.”
After Tampa Bay’s Leo Fernandes struck to make it 4-1 in the 89th minute, Dario Suarez scored for FC Tulsa a minute later to cut the deficit to two again with four minutes of stoppage time added.
But Tulsa surrendered two more goals, to Lucky Mkosana and another to Fernandes, before the final whistle.
Tampa controlled the play for much of the first half, but Tulsa for the most part was able to withstand the pressure.
Sebastian Guenzatti, who finished second in the league with 21 regular-season goals, put the Rowdies on the board first when he received a nice pass from William Antley on the right side of the box, sliding into the ball and knocking it over the line from the ground.
Tulsa looked like it was getting some pressure over the last several minutes of the first half, but it did not carry over, asTampa Bay made it 2-0 almost immediately in the second half. Steevan Dos Santos fired a sharp-angle shot from the right side of the box that deflected off Tulsa defender Kembo Kibato’s leg and bounced past goalkeeper Austin Wormell.
“We wanted to come out in the second half not too different than we started in the first half,” Nsien said. “But to concede early, now you have to start risking more attacking players and open up more. You can’t go down multiple goals to a team like that. It’s a disaster.”
Dos Santos made it 3-0 in the 56th minute, delivering a leaping header from about 4 yards out off a corner kick from Lewis Hilton.
For Tulsa, which enjoyed its best regular season at 14-13-5, it was an unfortunate ending to what was somewhat of a roller coaster ride of a season. Following a five-game winning streak in August and early September that vaulted it into contention for second place (and a possible home playoff game) in the Central Division, it went 0-3-3 in their next six.
Then with third place on the line, Tulsa went 2-1-1 in its final four contests, but lost the most important one, 3-2 to Memphis 901 FC on Oct. 27 to finish behind third-place Memphis in the division. That relegated them to having to visit Tampa Bay for the opening playoff contest. Still, it was a strong season, their second in a row reaching the playoffs, although it is still looking for its first postseason victory.
“I think the positive takeaway is the upward trajectory of this club, the organization and the way that we’re trending,” said Bourgeois, who was named to the USL Championship’s final Team of the Week of the regular season. “We’re setting a standard, and I think we’ve raised that bar even more. Yes, we didn’t get over the hump of winning our first playoff game, but we’ve set a new standard, and it’s really just the beginning for this club. I’m really proud to be a leader on this club.”
TAMPA BAY 6, FC TULSA 2
Tulsa;0;2;--;2
Tampa Bay;1;5;--;6
Goals: Tampa Bay, Guenzatti 22 (Antley), own goal (Kibato), Dos Santos 11 (Hilton), Fernandes 7 (Mkosana), Mkosana 2, Fernandes 8 (Mkosana); Tulsa, Rivas 7 (Jadama), Suarez 10 (Bourgeois).
Shots: Tulsa 7, Tampa Bay 21. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 3; Tampa Bay, Louro 1. Fouls: Tulsa 7, Tampa Bay 17. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Bird 2; Tampa Bay, Guillen, Dos Santos. A: 6,262.