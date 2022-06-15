FC Tulsa continues strong defensive play, but offense lacking in 0-0 draw at NY Red Bulls II

Things didn’t quite go the way FC Tulsa would have liked at Montclair State University Soccer Park, but on the other hand, things could have been worse.

That’s how it goes when a team that had gone 1-6 over a seven-game span ties its third straight game.

With each team having multiple opportunities but not able to find the back of the net, FC Tulsa battled to a 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday night in Montclair, New Jersey.

It was the second straight 0-0 tie for Tulsa, which signifies strong defensive play and represents goalkeeper Austin Wormell’s second consecutive shutout, but also demonstrates how the squad is having issues finishing offensively.

“Happy with the shutout,” said FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien. “The overall production in front of the goal in the attacking third, we just weren’t there.”

Overall, Tulsa (4-8-3) is winless in its past five (0-2-3), with the last victory coming on May 7 against Detroit City FC, and 1-6-3 in the last 10.

“The positives are three games only conceding once, which is good, but the attacking play has to improve,” Nsien said. “We don’t want to change the balance too much that we’re conceding again, but we have to show up in front of the goal.”

New York (1-11-3), in last place in the USL Championship, had the advantage in shots (15-10) and shots on goal (5-1) and nearly won it late, despite playing a man down when Juan Castillo received his second yellow card of the game and was ejected with the red in the 79th minute.

Wormell, the former high school star from Bishop Kelley making his third consecutive start in goal with starter Sean Lewis sidelined, made a spectacular diving save two minutes into stoppage time to preserve the draw.

Following a long throw-in, the ball bounced to New York’s Jeremy Rafanello about 15 yards out, where he spun and fired a shot that made it through several legs and looked like it was headed for the lower left corner, but Wormell dove for it, barely getting a hand on it to deflect it off the left goalpost.

“In a game like this, all of a sudden, your heart’s in your throat because of that final moment,” Nsien said of the save. “Austin has shown that he’s capable of making a big save to keep the game at least balanced, and in that moment, it would have been extremely heart-breaking to go down one. Not just for this match, I think that save can define our trajectory the next couple of weeks — we can live off that momentum.”

Wormell made another outstanding stop on Rafanello in the 53rd minute, diving to stop his blast from about 20 yards out that appeared ticketed for the upper right corner. Overall, Wormell made five saves on the night.

Perhaps Tulsa’s best opportunity came in the 77th minute when a cross from the left wing found Marlon Ramirez in the middle, about 15 yards out, and his header was on a path toward the lower right corner, but New York’s Castillo stretched out his foot to clear it away.

Torres then fired a shot from 15 yards out, on the left side of the box, off the left post, in the 87th minute.

The Red Bulls also had two other shots off the frame, with Wikelman Carmona knocking a 25-yard shot off the bar in the 21st minute, and Jesus Castellano hitting the left post from 20 yards in the 68th minute.

“To say we’re disappointed with the draw, it shows we’re heading in the right direction,” Nsien said. “I think attitude-wise, we’re expecting more from ourselves, and I think we have to continue with that going forward. We have to go into each match expecting three points, no matter who we’re playing. I think we’ve improved a lot of areas over the last couple of weeks. Now we have to revert back to that attack a bit and put the ball in the back of the net.”

FC TULSA 0, NY RED BULLS II 0

Tulsa;0;0;--;0

New York;0;0;--;0

Goals: None. Shots: Tulsa 10, NY 15. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 5; NY, Marcucci 1. Fouls: Tulsa 15, NY 18. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Kibato, Williams, Diz Pe; NY, Castillo 2, Carmona, Cragwell, Murphy, Castellano. A: 442.