FC Tulsa changes starting times for 2022 season; adds two familiar foes

FC Tulsa will have new starting times for its home matches this season.
On Thursday, FC Tulsa announced that most of the kickoffs are being moved back 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. An exception is Saturday, April 9, when the match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds will start at 1 p.m.
In addition, the USL Championship Game of the Week schedule was announced and it includes the FC Tulsa-San Antonio June 28 match that will be carried on ESPN2. All other 33 regular-season matches will be shown locally on MY41 or FOX23, and will be streamed nationally on ESPN+.
FC Tulsa also announced the additions of two players — forward JJ Williams and defender Adrián Diz Pe.
Williams played for Birmingham Legion FC in 2021. His tying goal in the 80th minute on Sept. 11 at ONEOK Field ended Tulsa's five-game winning streak. The 6-foot-4 Williams scored on a header off the inside of the right post.
"The big guy Williams is tough to deal with," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said after that match.
Williams, 24, had five goals and six assists in 27 appearances last season, including all four games against Tulsa. He started his pro career in 2019 after playing three seasons for the University of Kentucky, where he was the C-USA Offensive MVP and Player of the Year in 2018. He led Kentucky to the NCAA Elite Eight and was a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the top honor in NCAA soccer.
In 2019, Williams was drafted No. 18 overall by the MLS' Columbus Crew and appeared in nine matches for the Crew and another in the MLS for Atlanta United FC in 2020.
Williams also played for Birmingham in 2019 and '20. He had 13 goals and eight assists in 46 career appearances and started all four playoff matches.
“JJ will be well recognized by our supporters from our battles with Birmingham last season,” Nsien said in a media release. “For most people, what will jump out are his physical characteristics as a striker. However, JJ’s game is very well-rounded. He has the ability to combine with players around him and speed to be a vertical threat. We’ve been missing a player in our attack with these qualities, and he will improve our attack right away.”
The 6-3 Diz Pe is a former Cuban national team member.
“Adrián is a player that I’ve seen over the last few years that has impressed me at center-back,” Nsien said. “Adrián is uncompromising when it comes to winning balls in the air and tackling. He also has a great range of passing and can unlock opponents from all areas of the field. His commanding presence will be another big addition to FC Tulsa and gets us closer to reaching our objectives.”
Diz Pe, who will be in his fifth USL Championship season, played in 36 matches and had three assists for Portland Timbers 2 in 2018 and '19. He spent 2020 with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and 2021 with Rio Grande Valley FC.
FC Tulsa also announced that it will host six Town Hall preseason events in February and March — five are at Rib Crib locations, starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in Broken Arrow, and another at Foxy Tacos in Tulsa on Feb. 10. Go to fctulsa.com for a complete schedule and list of players at each Town Hall.