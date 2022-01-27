FC Tulsa changes starting times for 2022 season; adds two familiar foes

In 2019, Williams was drafted No. 18 overall by the MLS' Columbus Crew and appeared in nine matches for the Crew and another in the MLS for Atlanta United FC in 2020.

Williams also played for Birmingham in 2019 and '20. He had 13 goals and eight assists in 46 career appearances and started all four playoff matches.

“JJ will be well recognized by our supporters from our battles with Birmingham last season,” Nsien said in a media release. “For most people, what will jump out are his physical characteristics as a striker. However, JJ’s game is very well-rounded. He has the ability to combine with players around him and speed to be a vertical threat. We’ve been missing a player in our attack with these qualities, and he will improve our attack right away.”

The 6-3 Diz Pe is a former Cuban national team member.