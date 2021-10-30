FC Tulsa captures Black Gold Derby with win over OKC in regular-season finale

“I was due for a goal,” said Rivas, while holding the 4-foot Wrench. “I just love scoring against them.”

Marlon, subbed into the match in the 73rd minute, made it 2-0 nine minutes later with a slick move from a sharp right angle as he slipped a shot past Cochran and inside the left post. Marlon’s ninth goal of the season tied him with Dario Suarez for second on the club behind Rodrigo da Costa’s 11.

“Of course it wouldn’t be a game if Marlon didn’t come on late and steal the show,” Nsien said. “That’s what he does and given the right moments he’s a handful.”

FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois assisted on Marlon’s goal.

“We like to get Marlon isolated,” Bourgeois said. “He’s just the Energizer bunny that doesn’t quit.”

Included in the crowd of 4,053 were about 100 Afghan refugees, resettled in Tulsa, who were invited by FC Tulsa to attend the match. Other partners in Saturday’s event include Tulsa Public Schools, providing transportation to the game, and Food on the Move, providing a pre-game meal of cheese pizza.

FC Tulsa will open the playoffs at USL points leader Tampa Bay (22-7-3, 69 points) at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday with momentum from the regular-season finale.