FC Tulsa bringing Bourgeois, Moloto back for 2022 season

“I’m staying home,” Bourgeois said. “I believe in the direction this organization is headed and the progress we continue to make. I can’t thank this coaching staff, president and ownership group enough for believing in my abilities to represent this amazing club. Ultimately, it means we have some unfinished business to take care of.”

Moloto signed a multi-year contract extension. Regarded as one the best facilitators in the USL Championship, he is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw the South African register three assists and score two goals.

“Lebo is one of the best passers in the USL,” Nsien said. “Lebo's ability to both help us build out and finish attacks makes him very unique and important to all phases of the game for us.”

Moloto needs only one more goal to reach 30 goals and 30 assists in his USL Championship career; he would become only the eighth player in league history to reach the milestone.