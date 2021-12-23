FC Tulsa bringing Bourgeois, Moloto back for 2022 season

FC Tulsa has re-signed defender and team captain Bradley Bourgeois and midfielder Lebo Moloto for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.
Tulsa has made the USL Championship playoffs in each of Bourgeois’ three previous campaigns, and the seventh-year defender has never missed the postseason in his career.
“Bradley’s importance to the club speaks for itself,” said FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien. “He’s not only the captain, but he’s also the pulse of FC Tulsa. His enthusiasm is electric, and with him as a leader, I trust that the mentality of the players will be strong. Bradley’s ability to attack from the fullback position and defend in isolation makes him one of the most valuable fullbacks in the league.”
Bourgeois, primarily a center back over his professional career, found success as a fullback in 2021, chipping in with a goal and three assists in his best offensive season as a pro. He ranked 13th overall in the league in interceptions, despite missing five full matches with a broken foot in the middle of the season.
A graduate of the University of Tulsa, the 27-year-old Bourgeois has been the club’s Defender of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
“I’m staying home,” Bourgeois said. “I believe in the direction this organization is headed and the progress we continue to make. I can’t thank this coaching staff, president and ownership group enough for believing in my abilities to represent this amazing club. Ultimately, it means we have some unfinished business to take care of.”
Moloto signed a multi-year contract extension. Regarded as one the best facilitators in the USL Championship, he is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw the South African register three assists and score two goals.
“Lebo is one of the best passers in the USL,” Nsien said. “Lebo's ability to both help us build out and finish attacks makes him very unique and important to all phases of the game for us.”
Moloto needs only one more goal to reach 30 goals and 30 assists in his USL Championship career; he would become only the eighth player in league history to reach the milestone.
“My family and I are excited to be staying in Tulsa for a few more years,” Moloto said. “From a playing standpoint, I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the organization. I am looking forward to continuing to represent the city of Tulsa and bringing the championship where it belongs."