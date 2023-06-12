This week

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday; 12:35 p.m. Wednesday; 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri.

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Season series: Drillers lead 5-1

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (2-1, 4.03 ERA); Springfield, TBA.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 20 vs. NW Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Roster moves: Tulsa’s top two starting pitchers, Emmet Sheehan and Landon Knack, moved up Monday to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Sheehan was 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA while Knack was 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA. Alec Gamboa, who was 16-4 since the start of 2022 with Tulsa, was promoted to Oklahoma City on Saturday and picked up a win with three shutout innings in his debut at El Paso. Gamboa, however, is back with the Drillers.

Stretch run: After Monday’s open date, the Drillers open a six-game series Tuesday night at Springfield. The Drillers (37-20) have a one-game lead over Arkansas (36-21) with 12 left in the Texas League North Division’s first-half race. The Travelers went 4-2 against Tulsa during the past week at ONEOK Field.

“The message to the guys is we still have the best record in the league,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “I told them it may not be the most talented team that is going to win this, but the toughest team. We’ve just got to grind out these next two series. I like where we’re at and there’s no panic around here.”

Hot hitters: Tulsa’s Jose Ramos went 10-for-19 with eight RBIs in the middle four games of the Arkansas series. “He’s been working extremely hard and doing a great job on defense,” Hennessey said. “He’s not giving away at-bats. He’s setting his sights to center and right-center field.” Austin Gauthier is 9-for-18 in the past four games. Jorbit Vivas is batting .400 in 10 games in June.

Lengthy start: Knack pitched 7 2/3 innings to pick up the win Saturday. It was the longest start by a Drillers pitcher this season. Knack allowed two runs on four hits, struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk as he threw 101 pitches.

Alumni report: A pair of 2021-22 Drillers, Michael Busch and Clayton Beeter, were honored by their respective leagues Monday. Busch was the Triple-A Pacific Coast League player of the week for June 4-10 while Beeter was the Double-A Eastern League’s pitcher of the week.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World