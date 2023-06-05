Tuesday/Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Arkansas, RHP Emerson Hancock (5-2, 6.25 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-2, 3.07 ERA). Wednesday — Arkansas, TBA Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (2-2, 3.48 ERA).

Season series: Travelers lead 4-2

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Splash Wednesday — Kids can enjoy free water-themed fun at the splash pad and water slides during the Drillers’ last weekday home game until September.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas (Bluetooth Speaker giveaway. Teacher Appreciation Night)

Driller bits

Homestand opens: After Monday’s open date, the Drillers open a key six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Tulsa (35-16) leads Arkansas (32-19) by three games in the Texas League North Division’s first-half race with 18 remaining. Tulsa has won 11 of its past 12 games while Arkansas is 6-4 in its past 10. The Drillers are 22-5 at home.

Monthly honors: Tulsa’s Emmet Sheehan was named Monday as the TL’s pitcher of the month for May. Sheehan went 2-0 with a 0.36 ERA in five appearances (four starts) over 24 ²/³ innings. He led the TL with 41 strikeouts and opponents batted .098 against him.

Leading off: Austin Gauthier, an infielder-outfielder who joined the Drillers last week, is expected to make his ONEOK Field debut Tuesday. Gauthier, who leads the High-A Midwest League with a .365 batting average, has eight runs and four stolen bases in six games for Tulsa. On Monday, he was named the Midwest League’s player of the month.

Strong relief: Starting pitching has often carried the Drillers this season, but the bullpen was a big factor in going 5-1 last week at Wichita. Tulsa relievers had a 1.40 ERA in the six games.

Working OT: Tulsa is 5-1 in extra innings this season after a 6-5 victory in 10 on Sunday at Wichita.

Moving up: Jonny DeLuca, who is tied for the Drillers lead with 10 homers and nine stolen bases despite moving up to Triple-A Oklahoma City three weeks ago, was called up by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday for his his first stint in the majors.

Sunday

DRILLERS 6, WIND SURGE 5

Tulsa 101 020 000 2 — 6 6 1

Wichita 000 030 100 1 — 5 9 1

Knack, Sublette (5), Rooney (7), Leasure (8), Harris (10) and Taylor Festa, Nordlin (4), Enlow (5), Scherff (8), Cabezas (10), Boyle (10) and Banuielos. W: Leasure (2-2). L: Cabezas (1-2). Save: Harris (2). HR: Tulsa, Vivas (6) Wichita, Keirsey (5). T: 2:54. A: 5,218.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

<&rule>







