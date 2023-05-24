Wednesday/Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wednesday — NW Arkansas, LHP Noah Cameron (NWA debut; 2-2, 3.60 ERA at High-A Quad Cities); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 1.59 ERA). Thursday -- NW Arkansas, RHP Beck Way (0-3, 12.18 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-1, 1.17 ERA)

Promotions: Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. Star Wars Night/$2 Thursday/T-Shirt giveaway — There will be Star Wars trivia, video clips and characters. The Drillers will wear Star Wars-themed jerseys in this promotion rescheduled from May 4. There will be an auction for the jerseys during the game with proceeds to benefit Hearts for Hearing. Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Drillers May the Fourth T-shirt.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Big comeback: Eddys Leonard had a tying two-run single in the eighth and a walk-off RBI double in the 11th inning to lift the Drillers past Northwest Arkansas 6-5 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (25-15) trailed 5-0 before scoring five runs in the eighth.

"It shows the fight in our team," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We kept saying, `get one (run), get one,' and you never know."

Yusniel Diaz and Carson Taylor had RBI singles in the rally before Leonard's two-out hit off the glove of diving left fielder Jimmy Govern. Leonard, whose winning hit in the 11th zoomed over Govern, is batting .386 with 19 RBIs in 19 May games after being at .129 with no RBIs when April ended.

"Eddys is usually a slow starter," Hennessey said. "But once the calendar turned to May 1 he started hitting and he hasn't stopped."

Strong start: Drillers right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out nine of 16 hitters and walked three in four hitless shutout innings before reaching his pitch limit at 77. His velocity reached 100 mph. His last pitch registered 99 mph for a strikeout.

Clutch relief: A key moment came in the eighth with the Naturals leading 5-0. Drillers reliever Tanner Dodson faced one batter and induced a double-play grounder with runners at the corners to end the inning. Jordan Leasure followed with two shutout innings and Ryan Sublette tossed a scoreless 11th. They combined to face the minimum nine hitters over the last three innings.

"They gave us a chance to win," Hennessey said.

The game was scoreless until the Naturals (18-22) scored three in the seventh on homers by Jake Means and Tyler Tolbert, and added two in the eighth on Govern's two-run single.

Rare feat: NWA catcher Luca Tresh walked in all five of his plate appearances.

Tuesday

DRILLERS 6, NATURALS 5 (11 innings)

NW Arkansas 000 000 320 00 — 5 7 2

Tulsa 000 000 050 01 — 6 10 0

Bowlan, Chamberlain (6), Cruz (8), Del Rosario (8), Biasi (10) and Tresh; Sheehan, Fisher (5), Rooney (6), Pilarski (7), Dodson (8), Leasure (9), Sublette (11) and Cartaya. W: Sublette (1-1). L: Biasi (2-2) HR: NWA, Means (4), Tolbert (1). RBI: NWA, Govern 2 (12), Tolbert 2 (13), Means (12); Tulsa, Leonard 3 (19), Taylor (9), Diaz (4). E: NWA, Wilson (8), Chamberlain (1). DP: NWA 2, Tulsa 2. LOB: NWA 9, Tulsa 13. T: 3:13. A: 4,529.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.