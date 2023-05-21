Tuesday/Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tuesday -- NW Arkansas, RHP Jonathan Bowlan (0-2, 9.95 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 1.85 ERA). Wednesday -- NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 1.59 ERA).
Season series: First meeting
Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Bark In the Park Wednesday -- Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Star Wars Night/$2 Thursday)
Driller bits
Homestand opens: After Monday's open date, the Drillers (24-15) will open a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-21) on Tuesday night. Tulsa is coming off a 2-4 trip to Corpus Christi. The Drillers lost 5-4 in the series finale Sunday on Chad Stevens’ bases-loaded, one-out hit in the ninth inning. Tulsa's Eddys Leonard went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Leonard is batting .375 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 18 May games.
Strong pitching: In Sunday's game, Tulsa's River Ryan tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings before reaching his 70-pitch limit. Ryan has allowed one earned run or less in six of his seven starts. Tulsa pitchers registered 77 strikeouts in the six-game series.
Sunday
HOOKS 5, DRILLERS 4
Tulsa;000;200;011;--;4;6;0
Corpus Christi;000;022;001;5;13;1
Ryan, Lockhart (5), Harris (6), Sublette (6), Dodson (8) and Taylor; Gordon, Kouba (6), Sprinkle (9) and Wolforth. W: Sprinkle (2-0). L: Dodson (4-4) HR: Tulsa, Leonard (4); CC, Gilbert (1). T: 2:45. A: 8,758.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World