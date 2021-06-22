Drillers Update: Busch's 8th inning RBI double gives Tulsa 5-4 win over Springfield Cardinals

Second baseman Michael Busch’s RBI double off the left-centerfield wall in the bottom of the eighth inning proved the deciding factor. Tulsa also benefited from eight walks from the Springfield bullpen.

Vargas’ strong start continues: Third baseman Miguel Vargas, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 11 prospect, has been a bright spot for a scuffling Drillers offense since being called up from High-A Great Lakes on June 17. He homered twice in his first four games with Tulsa, including a two-run blast while down to his last strike in Sunday’s loss to Arkansas, which saved the Drillers from being no-hit.

Vargas continued to swing the bat well Tuesday, lacing a double just inside the left field foul line in the first inning before singling to left in the fourth. He grounded out off righty reliever Kyle Leahy in the sixth, but advanced Busch to second base.

Busch eventually scored after reaching third on a wild pitch and heading home on Carlos Rincon’s double to tie the game at 1. Vargas finished as one of two Drillers with multiple hits, with catcher Stevie Berman.