Drillers Update: Busch's 8th inning RBI double gives Tulsa 5-4 win over Springfield Cardinals

Up Next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Tyler Pike (0-1,8.79 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-2, 1.82 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 1-0
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Springfield
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws presented by City Vet Hospital, City Of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO — Attendees can bring their dog to the ballpark and receive a discount on White Claws. Dog owners are asked to provide up to date vaccination records, and enter through either the Oil Derrick or First Base Entrances. Dogs are free to get in, but only permitted to sit in the T Mobile Lawn or Budweiser Terrace. Dogs are not permitted in the seating bowl.
Driller bits
Game Recap: The Drillers (23-19) defeated the Cardinals (15-27) Tuesday night in the first of a six-game series. With their 5-4 win over the team with the worst record in the Double-A Central’s North Division, the Drillers remain just half a game behind the Wichita Wind Surge for the division lead.
Second baseman Michael Busch’s RBI double off the left-centerfield wall in the bottom of the eighth inning proved the deciding factor. Tulsa also benefited from eight walks from the Springfield bullpen.
Vargas’ strong start continues: Third baseman Miguel Vargas, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 11 prospect, has been a bright spot for a scuffling Drillers offense since being called up from High-A Great Lakes on June 17. He homered twice in his first four games with Tulsa, including a two-run blast while down to his last strike in Sunday’s loss to Arkansas, which saved the Drillers from being no-hit.
Vargas continued to swing the bat well Tuesday, lacing a double just inside the left field foul line in the first inning before singling to left in the fourth. He grounded out off righty reliever Kyle Leahy in the sixth, but advanced Busch to second base.
Busch eventually scored after reaching third on a wild pitch and heading home on Carlos Rincon’s double to tie the game at 1. Vargas finished as one of two Drillers with multiple hits, with catcher Stevie Berman.
Masterful McGovern: Springfield starting pitcher Kevin McGovern had a 10-year career in independent baseball and is now getting his chance in affiliated play. The 32-year-old left-hander signed with the Cardinals June 12 to make a run at the major leagues after becoming the American Association’s all-time leader with 704 strikeouts.
In just his second appearance and first start of the season, McGovern held Tulsa scoreless for five innings while giving up just three hits, striking out six and walking one. With a fastball resting around 86-88 miles per hour and offspeed offerings in the low 80s, he wasn’t overpowering, but efficiently kept the Drillers off balance.
McGovern wouldn’t end up with the win, though. He was pulled in the sixth after a leadoff walk to Busch, who later came around to score and tie the game, with the earned run being charged to McGovern.
Foreign substance checks: During Tuesday’s contest, umpires began checking pitchers for possession or use of illegal foreign substances when they left the mound following their first inning of work. That’s the first time that’s happened at ONEOK Field this season as baseball’s latest cheating controversy continues to evolve.
On June 2, four minor league pitchers were suspended for using foreign substances to doctor baseballs, which is said to improve grip and help increase pitchers’ spin rates.
Drillers 5, Cardinals 4
Springfield 010 000 300 4 7 0
Tulsa 000 001 31x 5 6 1
McGovern, Leahy (6), Bosiokovic (7), Sisk (8) and Herrera; Grove, Ochsenbein (4), Willeman (7), Hagenman (7), Robertson (9) and Berman. W: Hagenman (5-1). L: Bosiokovic (2-3). S: Robertson (2). RBI: Springfield — Dunn (8), Plummer 2 (18); Tulsa — Rincon 2 (26), Mann (19), Amaya (16), Busch (14). E: Tulsa — Casey (2, throw). LOB — Springfield 11, Tulsa 11. T: 3:18. A: 5,401.