Drillers drop series finale at Wichita; back home Tuesday

Game recap: The Wichita Wind Surge held off the Drillers 8-6 Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas. With the win, Wichita claimed the first Propeller Series title. Wichita's victory Sunday evened the season series at 15 wins each over 30 games, but the series rule dictates that in case of a tie, the winner of the final game would be awarded the Propeller Trophy.

Sunday's game started after a two-hour rain delay, and Tulsa promptly took a 2-0 lead. Wichita pulled even with single runs in the first and second innings, but the Drillers went ahead again 4-2 in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by Clayton Daniel. Wichita regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, then tacked on two in the sixth and one in the eighth to take a 8-4 lead. Michael Busch hit a two-run single in the top of the ninth to pull the Drillers within 8-6, but Wichita was able to close it out from there.