Drillers barely avoid being no-hit, but drop series finale vs. Travelers

The Tulsa Drillers came within one strike of being no-hit Sunday afternoon, but also came within a run of tying the game before dropping a 3-2 decision to the Travelers.

Six Arkansas pitchers held Tulsa batters without a hit for 8 2/3 innings Sunday at Dickey Stephens Ballpark in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Darin Gillies entered the game for the Travelers with a 3-0 lead in the ninth and promptly got the first two batters out. He then walked Donovan Casey on four pitches, and Miguel Vargas broke up the no-hitter with a two-run home run on a 1-2 pitch. Gillies gathered himself, though, and retired Carlos Rincon on a groundout to shortstop for the final out.

Arkansas starting pitcher Tyler Herb departed after facing — and retiring — just one batter, and the bullpen then covered the next 8 2/3 innings. Connor Kopach and David Masters homered for the Travelers.

Arkansas took five of the six games in the series, with Tulsa scoring just 19 runs over the six games.

The Drillers open a 12-game homestand on Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field.

Travelers 3, Drillers 2

Tulsa;000;000;002;--;2;1;0

Arkansas;020;010;00x;--;3;4;0

Jackson, Brickhouse (5), Washington (7) and Feduccia; Herb, R. Morgan (1), Anderson (5), Kerr (7), Stryffeler (8), Gillies (9) and J. Morgan. W: R. Morgan (3-3). L: Jackson (2-2). S: Gillies (7). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (2). Arkansas, Kopach (3); Masters (3).