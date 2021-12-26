Cowboys rout Washington 56-14

Elliott scored twice, getting an 11-yard TD run for a 28-7 lead after opening the scoring on a 5-yard pass.

Taylor Heinicke, making a second consecutive start against Dallas after missing the game in between because of COVID-19, gave up Trevon Diggs' NFL-leading 11th interception on the first offensive play for Washington, which was playing five days after a coronavirus-delayed loss to Philadelphia.

The Dallas offense took it from there, recording 389 yards before halftime as Prescott broke out of a slump by completing 22 of his first 25 passes and finishing with the most yards passing in a first half in his career with 321. He was 28 of 39 for 330 yards when he left for good in the third quarter.

The Cowboys were already up 14-0 late in the first quarter when Lawrence, a defensive end, deflected Heinicke's pass with his right hand, corralled the ball and rumbled down the left sideline 40 yards for a TD.

Lawrence was mobbed by other members of his defensive line, just as Steele was by fellow Dallas blockers on his score. It was a different scene for the guys in the trenches for Washington.