Cowboys play Washington again with eye toward playoffs

Heinicke's return

Heinicke, who is 6-6 as the starter, returned to practice Thursday after clearing the protocols.

"He seemed to be on top of everything," Rivera said. "The guys obviously gravitated towards him when he was back in the huddle, so that was good to see."

Heinicke was 11 of 25 for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Dec. 12 against Dallas before leaving with a knee injury.

Heinicke fared well against Tampa Bay and beat the Buccaneers earlier this season, the first time he was seeing an opponent for the second time in his NFL career. Rivera hopes for the same kind of benefit for Heinicke facing the Cowboys twice in three weeks.

"I went out there today and felt good throwing the ball and stuff," Heinicke said. "I could feel myself kind of getting winded a little bit, so to get back at this time, I think it's good. It's not just kind of jumping into a Sunday night football game since I've kind of just been sitting at home for a week."

Doomsday 2.0?