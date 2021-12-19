Cowboys inch closer to playoff berth with win over Giants

The Cowboys never trailed and the Giants never looked threatening against a defense that also got interceptions from Jourdan Lewis and Malik Hooker.

Lewis' pick came after Lawrence hit Glennon as he was throwing. It led to Elliott's TD run on a draw. Prescott's 1-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz capped a short third-quarter drive that started after Lawrence and Neville Gallimore stuffed Glennon on a fourth-and-1 sneak from the New York 29.

Prescott finished 28 of 37 for 217 yards. Schultz caught all eight of his targets for 67 yards.

"It's definitely frustrating, as I said, the defense is doing a great job giving us the ball, giving us the ball in plus territory, and we've got to find a way to to get it in the end zone," Prescott said. " Simple as that, and I'm sure we'll do that."

Sidelined by a broken foot most of the season, Lawrence set up 10 of the 15 first-half points. His hit on Saquon Barkley forced a fumble that Carlos Watkins recovered at the Giants 46 with 41 seconds left in the half. Zuerlein, who missed the extra point after the Elliott touchdown, hit a 27-yard field goal, his third of the half. He also converted from 26 and 42 yards, but missed two extra points kicking into a crosswind.