Cowboys face same questions after another early playoff exit

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike McCarthy's future as Dallas Cowboys coach wasn't something Jerry Jones wanted to discuss after a wild-card loss that left the owner saying "I can't remember" when asked if he'd ever been more disappointed in defeat.

Questions about McCarthy come in part because the Cowboys could lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs, in Kellen Moore on offense and Dan Quinn on defense. Moore is getting interviews for a second consecutive year, and Quinn took Atlanta to a Super Bowl in that role.

The 23-17 loss to San Francisco on Sunday was another uneven performance from franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and Moore's offense. It was punctuated by the hotly debated decision to run Prescott up the middle without a timeout with 14 seconds remaining believing there was time to spike the ball and run one more play.

After it didn't work and McCarthy, Prescott and other Dallas players criticized officials for the clock running out, Jones flatly rejected the supposed controversy with a dose of reality.