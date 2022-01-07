Cowboys, Eagles gear up for playoffs with little at stake

Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor, a first-round draft pick in 2020, has been an object of fan scorn almost since the moment he was selected one slot ahead of record-setting Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Reagor has been booed mercilessly, but when he returned a punt 39 yards two weeks ago against the Giants, he got a huge ovation — some of it possibly sarcastic — though boos were mixed in with the cheers.

“It was funny, honestly,” Reagor said.

He added that defensive end Derek Barnett, often criticized as an underachieving 2017 first-rounder, told him “to embrace that type of stuff, because it shows they’re paying attention. It’s just like the saying that once a coach stops yelling at you and stops coaching you, then you should be worried.”

Wanted: Takeaways

Dallas is tied with Indianapolis for the NFL lead in takeaways with 33, but the defense struggles to impact the game without them. The Cowboys have lost the last three games in which they didn’t force a turnover (among four such games total). They are allowing averages of 30 points and 438 yards in those three losses, including to Arizona.