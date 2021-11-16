Coomes, Oilers defeat Kansas City in rare day game

Rookie Logan Coomes snapped a 1-1 tie 5:33 into the third period and goaltender Daniel Mannella remained unbeaten as the Tulsa Oilers defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 3-1 Tuesday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City’s Lane Scheidl tied the contest at 1-1 at 2:19 of the final period but Coomes connected for his third goal of the season just over three minutes later, chasing down a loose puck at center ice and beating KC goaltender Andrew Shortridge between the pads on a breakaway.

The Oilers added an empty-net goal by Dylan Sadowy with 1:20 remaining, his team-leading fifth of the season, to clinch the victory. The game was played in front of a crowd consisting mostly of school kids on Education Day, with the game starting at 10:30 a.m.

Mannella was strong again in goal for Tulsa, stopping 27 of 28 shots to push his record to 6-0-0 on the season, as the Oilers improved to 6-2-0 overall, good for second place in the Mountain Division.

Rookie forward Duggie Lagrone scored his first career ECHL goal late in the second period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead, blasting a slap shot from the right point over Shortridge’s shoulder.

Tulsa returns home to take on Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center.