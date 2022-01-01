Chiefs visit Bengals in showdown of two of AFC's top teams

After a lousy start left them with a losing record seven games into the season, Mahomes and the rest of his cohorts have turned things around in a remarkable way. They have ripped off eight consecutive wins, including last week's 36-10 romp over Pittsburgh to clinch their sixth straight division title, and are back near full strength after a COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's a big game any way you want to phrase it," Taylor said. "You want to win the division and go to the playoffs. The Chiefs happen to be the team that's right in front of us that allows us to do that. It's a tremendous football team. They've had a lot of success over the years. We understand that. But we don't put too much into that. This is about us."

That's not to say the Chiefs don't have plenty riding on the outcome. They head into the weekend leading Tennessee by one game for the No. 1 playoff seed, which means the lone AFC bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

"The job's not finished," Mahomes said. "We want to get the No. 1 seed."

As for his showdown with Burrow?