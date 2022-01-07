Chiefs seek No. 1 seed and 13th consecutive win over Broncos

DENVER — Patrick Mahomes sees the regular-season finale at Denver on Saturday as a way for the Kansas City Chiefs to tune up for another long playoff run, no matter when that might begin.

The Chiefs (11-5) lost the pole position in the AFC bracket with their last-second loss at Cincinnati last week. So, they’ll have to beat the Broncos (7-9) and the Tennessee Titans would have to lose to Houston for Kansas City to get the No. 1 seed for the third time in four years.

“I think guys are ready to go. We understand that we can still go out there and do whatever we want to do, it’s just going to take us being better and better each and every week,” Mahomes said. “We know it’s still going to be a tough game this week in the Broncos, playing in Denver. It’s always a tough game, so we’re just going to focus on trying to win this week, and we’ll let the playoffs handle itself.”

Although the Chiefs have dominated Denver with 12 consecutive wins over their AFC West foes, Mahomes doesn’t put up his usual big numbers against Vic Fangio’s defenses.