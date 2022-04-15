Bulls compete for prize money too at PBR Express Ranches Classic in Tulsa

Most of the time at a PBR event, the focus is on the bull riders and their ability to complete an eight-second ride.

It is sometimes forgotten that the bulls are also competing for points and prize money.

This weekend at the PBR Unleash the Beast Express Ranches Classic at the BOK Center, a field of 3- and 4-year-old bulls are competing in the ABBI Classic for a $40,000 purse. The winning bull will earn $10,000.

Stock contractor Staci Addison of Broken Bow owns Cool Whip, a 4-year-old bovine that currently leads the ABBI Classic standings.

Cool Whip has bucked off nine straight riders since 2021 and set a buck-off record at the last event in Kansas City.

“Two weekends ago he bucked off in 1.79 seconds,” Addison said of Cool Whip’s latest victim, Sam Goodall. “He kind of yard-darted him.

“I want the rider to showcase him, but I would not be honest if I said I don’t want those bragging rights. I have a bull that is unridden.”

If Cool Whip can continue on his streak, he has a good chance of becoming the ABBI champion.

“Cool Whip has a good chance.” Addison said. “The season is not over for him. Even thought the PBR finals are in May, he will have his finals at Las Vegas in November.”

Just like the riders, the bulls are scored on their performance.

“The bulls are scored in addition to the riders, and we starting training them when they are 1-year-old,” Addison said. “They compete at different levels, 1-year-old, 2-years-old, 3- and 4-year-old and on up.”

Bulls are thought of as dangerous and mean, but they have a calmer side to them when you get to know them, according to Addison.

“We talk to them and hand them treats,” said Addison who trains the bulls with her significant other, Tommy. “I want them to get use to having people around and hearing human voices. When we train them we sing to them and pet them, and they get use to human touch.”

A lot of training goes on with a bull to get them accustomed to an arena setting.

“We walk them through the alleyway, into the chutes and hear the clanging noises of the chutes,” Addison said. “We run them down the big alley and they learn to go to their pen.

“If you don’t do that when they are 1 year old they will get out here and act a fool. That would be embarrassing as a stock contractor.”

Addison has a feel for who she thinks will make a good competitive bull.

“I like a bull I can handle because we have to be in the chute together for at least three years or longer,” she said. “So I want somebody that has good chute manners. I want a personal relationship with the bull. I want them to look me in the eye. The bulls really do listen more than we give them credit.”

Addison knew from the beginning that Cool Whip was a quick learner.

“When he was 1 year old that chute gate would open and he would turn back right there,” Addison said. “He knew what to do without much training.”

Cool Whip bucked off his 10th straight rider on Friday, dumping Cabot, Arkansas, rider Brandon Davis before the eight-second buzzer.

Austin Richardson of Dallas turned in an eight-second ride of 94.5 aboard reigning world champion bull Woopaa with just five riders left in the round and will lead the field into Saturday night’s second round. The score was the second highest of the PBR season.

Round 2 gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

ROUND 1 RESULTS

Austin Richardson, Dallas 94.5; Cody Teel, College Station, Texas; 88.25, Bob Mitchell, Steelville, Mo.; 86.5, Brady Fielder, Clermont, QLD; 86.25, Dener Barbosa, Paulo De Faria, SP 85.75.