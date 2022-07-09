Brian Brown's late goal gives FC Tulsa win over Atlanta United

When Brian Brown woke up on Saturday morning, he received a text informing him his mother had been hospitalized.

Entering FC Tulsa’s home match against Atlanta United II on Saturday night at ONEOK Field, he was more driven to score a goal than ever.

“I told myself going into this game today I needed to get a goal for her,” Brown said.

In storybook fashion, Brown delivered. The forward, who subbed into the match in the 67th minute, nailed a match-winning goal in the 79th minute to earn Tulsa a 2-1 triumph over Atlanta (4-13-3).

“That’s a striker’s dream, coming off the bench … trying to come on and make a difference,” Brown said. “You dream hopefully to get a winning goal and that’s what happened.”

Brown’s goal was the ultimate breakthrough for FC Tulsa’s attack, which even played with only 10 players after a red card was given to defender Ronald Rodriguez in the 51st minute.

Tulsa finished the night with 20 shots, eight of which were on target.

Tulsa (6-10-4) created offensive action quickly in the first half, as forward JJ Williams nearly scored first but his attempt went off the top of the crossbar in the sixth minute. Just moments later in the 13th minute, Williams received another chance, but his header went directly into Atlanta goalkeeper Vicente Reyes’ arms.

Williams hit the crossbar yet again after Atlanta deflected his running header attempt in the 61st minute.

Despite losing a player early in the second half and failing to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities, FC Tulsa didn’t give up, improving its home record to 6-2-2 this season.

“We believe in ourselves,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. “We believe in the way we play; we believe in each other. And we continue to play, and we fight, and we kept on working.”

The offense initially broke through despite its early failures with a goal off the leg of forward Rodrigo Da Costa, who drilled his seventh goal of the season in the 24th minute. Da Costa’s goal was assisted by team captain and defender Bradley Bourgeois, a University of Tulsa graduate.

Atlanta evened the score on a goal by 17-year-old midfielder Luke Brennan in the 37th minute.

FC Tulsa returns to action against New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at ONEOK Field, where Brown will continue to perform with his mother’s health in the back of his mind.

“Shout out to the coaches for believing in me and putting me in during a time like that,” Brown said. “It was a pretty special one for me. This one goes a long way.

“This one goes for my mom.”

FC TULSA 2, ATLANTA UNITED 2 1

Atlanta United;1;0;--;1

FC Tulsa;1;1;--;2

Goals: FCT, da Costa 25'; AU2, Brennan 37‎'; FCT, Brown 79'. Shots: AU2 16, Tulsa 20. Fouls: AU2 13; FCT 7. Red cards: FCT, Rodríguez 51'; AU2, Cobb 88'. A: 4,053.