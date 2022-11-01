Bradley Bourgeois re-signs for fifth season with FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois will return for his fifth season with the USL Championship team.

On Tuesday, FC Tulsa announced that Bourgeois signed a multi-year deal. He is the first player officially announced to return for the 2023 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for a couple more years,” said Bourgeois in a press release. “This organization is committed to winning and is striving for trophies — that’s what this city deserves."

Bourgeois, a University of Tulsa graduate, had three assists as he appeared in 28 of FC Tulsa's 34 matches in 2022. He split time between the center-back and right-back positions.

“We’re very excited to have Bradley back on the team,” said FC Tulsa's new head coach Blair Gavin in a press release. “His leadership over the years has provided a pathway for many players to understand what FC Tulsa is about. His attributes on the field match exactly what we want to do — someone who can press high but also remain calm and collected when we have the ball.”

Bourgeois helped Tulsa reach the USL playoffs in his first three seasons with the franchise — 2017 and 2020-21. He ranks second in franchise history in appearances (102), starts (92), and minutes played (8,506) across USL Championship regular-season and postseason competitions. Bourgeois leads all defenders in each category while supplying a goal and eight assists during his career with Tulsa.

Bourgeois was voted FC Tulsa’s 2022 Defender of the Year by his teammates, coaches, and fans for the third consecutive year.