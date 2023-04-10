As part of the 2019 trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City acquired three first-round draft picks and a Canadian guard – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had played one season of college basketball at Kentucky and as an NBA rookie made 73 starts.

What a steal.

Who would you rather see on the Thunder roster today? The soon-to-be 33-year-old George or the 24-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander?

Thunder general manager Sam Presti now looks like a genius for having received Gilgeous-Alexander plus picks in the George deal. Presti obviously was intrigued by SGA’s potential, but did he or anyone else envision this type of progression?

As a 20-year-old Clipper, SGA averaged 10.8 points. His scoring averages with the Thunder: 19.0 points per game in 2019-20, 23.7 in 2020-21 and 24.5 in 2021-22.

Now a fifth-year veteran, Gilgeous-Alexander this season was a 31.6-points-per-game NBA All-Star. At 6-foot-6, he gashes opponents with an old-school mid-range game, strong drives to the rim and a 90.5% success rate on free throws.

SGA’s 2022-23 stat line resembles the NBA Most Valuable Player performances of former Thunder superstars Kevin Durant in 2013-14 (32.0 points per game) and Russell Westbrook in 2016-17 (31.6).

As Gilgeous-Alexander ascended to possible All-NBA first-team status, the Thunder exceeded expectations. OKC was 22-50 in 2020-21 and 24-58 in 2021-22. During the 2022-23 preseason, odds-makers set the over-under prop bet on OKC wins at 23.

In spite of the Chet Holmgren setback, Oklahoma City got a 40-42 result from a roster that ranks as the NBA’s youngest.

The average age of the OKC players is 22.8 years. There are college basketball rosters with an average age of 22.8.

As SGA’s production and leadership were bundled with Jalen Williams’ astoundingly good rookie season, the result for the Thunder is a taste of the NBA postseason.

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in a Western Conference play-in tournament contest televised on ESPN, 10th-seeded Oklahoma City is on the road for a clash with the ninth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

The loser is eliminated. The winner advances to a Friday meeting with the loser of a play-in game matching the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and eighth-seeded Minnesota. The winner in that second level of the play-in process would secure a position in a first-round, best-of-seven series.

Holmgren is a fascinating and possibly destined-for-brilliance 7-footer who blocks shots while having a complete offensive skill set. Drafted No. 2 overall out of Gonzaga, he missed the entire season because of a foot injury.

With the 12th pick overall, OKC selected Jalen Williams – a hidden-gem prospect from Santa Clara.

Presti scored when he picked Steven Adams in 2013 and Josh Giddey in 2021, but Williams now rates as OKC’s best draft pick since James Harden in 2009.

My opinion of Williams isn’t what it is because he plays for the Thunder. He still would be my favorite NBA 2022-23 rookie if he were a Celtic, a Buck or even a Laker.

Williams has been so impactful that my assessment of his value goes beyond comparisons to other rookies. I consider Williams already to be one of the NBA’s 15 most complete players. Combine the nice variety in his ability to get buckets, his fantastic on-ball defense and what seems to be a totally professional approach to pro basketball, and he’s absolutely one of the league’s 15 most complete players.

Whether Williams scores 12 points or 28, he makes winning plays. Plus, the organization and his teammates seem to love him.

“Cornerstone” is a word Presti likes to use when describing OKC’s most important players. Williams absolutely is a Thunder cornerstone.

In three seasons after Durant departed for Golden State in 2016, Westbrook had talented teammates like Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo, George, Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Schroder. None of those Thunder teams advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs.

When Presti dealt George to the Clippers and Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, there was a temporary, Chris Paul-anchored Thunder roster in 2019-20. The rebuild/youth movement was shifted to a serious mode before the 2020-21 season, and that’s when Gilgeous-Alexander became the most important person in the Oklahoma City organization.

If you hold your thumb and index finger about an inch apart, it’s a visual statement of how close OKC is to once again being a Western Conference contender.

Consider this: In 18 losses, this Thunder team was beaten by no more than six points. If the ball had bounced a little differently in, say, seven of those 18 games, Oklahoma City would have finished with 47 wins and secured the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Even with a bunch of 22.8-year-olds and a young coach, the Thunder would be preparing to host Game 1 of a first-round series.

At 38, OKC’s Mark Daigneault is 36 years younger than San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. Daigneault has proven himself to be the right coach for this moment in Thunder history.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the oldest of the OKC difference-makers. Lu Dort is 23, Isaiah Joe is 23, Giddey is 20, Williams is 21 and Holmgren is 20.

Presti has a stack of 15 first-round picks to be used over the next five drafts.

Look out, NBA.

The next few seasons in OKC have a chance to be tremendous. The 2022-23 season was an important step to the next wave of 50-win seasons and deep postseason runs.