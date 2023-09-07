Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor’s note: This year is the 30th anniversary of Tommy Morrison’s victory over George Foreman for the WBO heavyweight boxing championship, the 30th anniversary of Morrison’s shocking, HBO-televised title-fight loss to Michael Bentt in downtown Tulsa, and the 10th anniversary of Morrison’s death on Sept. 1, 2013.

For the Tulsa World, Bill Haisten provided extensive coverage of Morrison’s career. After having attended Jay High School, Morrison became a professional fighter, scored the “Tommy Gunn” role in Sylvester Stallone’s 1990 “Rocky V” film, and developed into a world-renowned heavyweight.

Although Morrison would attempt multiple comebacks, his career as a marketable fighter ended in February 1996, when Nevada officials announced he had tested positive for HIV. During a news conference in Tulsa, Morrison reported that subsequent tests confirmed the Nevada determination.

In a four-part series, the Tulsa World reflects on the career of Oklahoma heavyweight Tommy Morrison. Part 3 is this revised version of a World report published on June 11, 1995. It was written at ringside in Kansas City, where Morrison defeated Donovan "Razor" Ruddock in a slugfest. It would be the final big victory in Morrison’s career.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Exhausted and in trouble, Tommy Morrison mustered enough firepower to score a gutsy and dramatic victory over Donovan “Razor” Ruddock.

Morrison, who was knocked down in the first round and hurt again in the fifth, came back in the sixth to flatten Ruddock with a left hook, then follow with two power flurries that compelled referee Ron Lipton to stop the fight at 2:55 of the round.

A Municipal Auditorium crowd of 6,500 watched the 26-year-old Morrison (45-2-1) record his 39th knockout victory and capture the International Boxing Council heavyweight championship.

Ruddock (28-5-1) was making only his second ring appearance since October 1992, but the 31-year-old performed well and was the more patient fighter. He had taken command of the bout before Morrison rallied in the sixth. The fight unfolded exactly as Ruddock predicted it would: the boxers stood toe-to-toe and traded heavy punches.

The result was a candidate for heavyweight Fight of the Year.

“What did this prove? It proved I'm back. I’m a proven fighter,” said Morrison, who when the fight ended screamed “yeah!” and collapsed into the arms of trainer Tom Virgets.

“I was hoping to hell there wouldn't be another round,” Morrison admitted.

At the midway point of the opening round, Morrison was knocked down for the ninth time in his seven-year career. The damage was done not by Ruddock's pet punch – the left-handed hook-uppercut hybrid he calls “The Smash” – but rather by a Ruddock right uppercut that traveled less than 12 inches.

Morrison was off-balance when the punch landed, and he skidded to his knees and bounced up immediately. Morrison was wide-eyed and extremely cautious the rest of the round. Ruddock didn't respond with pressure; instead, he patiently picked his spots.

In round two, Morrison connected with a combination to the body and followed with a right uppercut that caused Ruddock’s knees to buckle. Lipton administered a standing-eight count.

Morrison began to tire after the third round, and in the fifth Ruddock landed several crisp right hands.

“Tommy showed a lot of courage in that (sixth) round,” Virgets said. “He dug down deep. He came into this fight scared to death, which is good because he performs better when he's scared. When he got hurt, he didn't try to trade with the guy. He showed maturity.”

Included in an eclectic group of ringside celebrities were boxer Thomas Hearns, former Kansas City Royals great George Brett, San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau and New York actor Calvert DeForest (who is better known as David Letterman’s oddball character Larry “Bud” Melman).

Morrison made his first appearance in Kansas City, his former home and training base, since an August 1993 bout with Tim Tomashek at Kemper Arena. Morrison was supposed to defend his World Boxing Organization title against Michael Williams, but Williams withdrew at the last minute. The totally outclassed Tomashek was inserted as a substitute.

Morrison won by technical knockout in the fourth round, but the Kemper crowd of more than 8,000 felt cheated and the Kansas City media blasted Morrison and promoter Tony Holden. As a result, Holden moved his operation to Tulsa.

