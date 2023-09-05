Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor’s note: This year is the 30th anniversary of Tommy Morrison’s victory over George Foreman for the WBO heavyweight boxing championship, the 30th anniversary of Morrison’s shocking, HBO-televised title-fight loss to Michael Bentt in downtown Tulsa, and the 10th anniversary of Morrison’s death on Sept. 1, 2013.

For the Tulsa World, Bill Haisten provided extensive coverage of Morrison’s career. After having attended Jay High School, Morrison became a professional fighter, scored the “Tommy Gunn” role in Sylvester Stallone’s 1990 “Rocky V” film, and developed into a world-renowned heavyweight.

Although Morrison would attempt multiple comebacks, his career as a marketable fighter ended in February 1996, when Nevada officials announced he had tested positive for HIV. During a news conference in Tulsa, Morrison reported that subsequent tests confirmed the Nevada determination.

In a four-part series, the Tulsa World reflects on the career of Oklahoma heavyweight Tommy Morrison. Part 2 is this revised version of a World report published on Oct. 30, 1993. It was written at ringside, after the heavily favored Morrison lost his WBO heavyweight title at the Convention Center.

Unbelievable . . . unless you actually bought Michael Bentt’s prefight prediction, that he was he capable not only of competing with Tommy Morrison but of defeating “The Duke” in his home state.

In the eyes of fight fans, Bentt had been penciled in as a filler foe before Morrison turned in the direction of bigger and better things. But Bentt, a likable man from Queens, New York, was no fall guy.

Bentt will be remembered forever as an off-the-board underdog who popped one of the more shocking upsets in heavyweight boxing history and cost Morrison millions of dollars.

In the main event of Friday’s Tulsa Shootout – intended to have been a party for 7,800 decidedly pro-Morrison fans at the Convention Center Arena – Bentt won by first-round knockout and ended Morrison’s four-month run as the World Boxing Organization champion.

The end came at 1:33 of the round, after Morrison went down for a third time. Referee Danny Campbell stopped the fight on the three-knockout rule. An elated Bentt made a mess of the heavyweight division's structure and Morrison’s plans to become extremely rich and famous.

This was supposed to have been a ho-hum defense for Morrison; instead, it was reminiscent of a 1991 bout matching Morrison and then-WBO champ Ray Mercer.

After having been great against Mercer for three rounds, Morrison was dealt a vicious knockout loss. Against Bentt, Morrison (38-2) was staggered by the power punching of a man who wasn’t considered a power puncher.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Bentt, now 11-1 with six knockouts. “I hope this will shut up my critics. I’ve proven I have a chin and character.”

Morrison scored early with a blazing left hook. Bentt seemed more than a little stunned. “I was buzzed,” he admitted.

Bentt leaned on the ropes while Morrison threw wild hooks and uppercuts. Bentt surged and fired with a perfect counter right hand that caught Morrison flush in the face.

Instead of admiring his handiwork, Bentt responded in a championship manner. He followed the jarring right with five punches. Morrison, looking as much shocked as hurt, slumped to the canvas.

After taking a standing eight-count from Campbell, Morrison attacked with a wild flurry, hoping to catch the challenger with his hands wide.

Bentt, formerly an accomplished amateur and the alternate on the 1988 U.S. Olympic team, ducked Morrison’s punches and countered with big shots.

Morrison was knocked down twice more, and that was it.

Game, set and match for the New Yorker.

“I'll bounce back,” Morrison said during the post-fight news conference. “I've always come back. I didn’t underestimate him. I wasn’t real impressed with his skills. It was my mistakes.

“Tommy Morrison beat Tommy Morrison.”

Before losing to Mercer, Morrison was on the verge of becoming a big-time commodity. Morrison was in the same position before Friday’s fight.

With a victory over Bentt, the 24-year-old Morrison would have secured a huge-money clash with World Boxing Council champion Lennox Lewis.

Lewis-Morrison already was scheduled for March 1994 in Las Vegas. Contracts were to be signed a few days after the Morrison-Bentt fight. It was rumored that Morrison and Lewis each would receive about $7 million.

Lewis watched HBO's Morrison-Bentt telecast from his home in London. Lewis’ trainer, Pepe Correa, was at the Convention Center.

“To say we’re disappointed is an understatement,” Correa said.

Morrison was paid a career-high $1.5 million on Friday. Bentt got $135,000 and the ability to make a lot more.

“I think I beat myself,” said Morrison. “The bottom line is, I’ll continue to learn and I'll be back.”

When Morrison entered the Convention Center ring, he wore a Tulsa Oilers hockey jersey and a Jay Bulldogs ballcap. His walk-up music was George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.”

Ninety-three seconds into the opening round, however, Morrison was a beaten man.

Gauging the shock value of such an upset, Tulsa Shootout promoter Bob Arum compared Bentt's surprise triumph to the 1973 George Foreman-Joe Frazier title fight. A young, powerful Foreman pummeled Frazier, a heavily favored champion.

“I was there that night (in Jamaica), and this reminds me a lot of that night,” said Arum, who has been promoting high-profile boxing for three decades. “I remember we had contracts all ready for Frazier to fight Muhammad Ali again. We were ready for Joe to sign, but George dominated the fight.

“As far as being a total surprise, yes, this reminds me a lot of the Foreman fight. This was unexpected.”