During the grim spring of 2020, as COVID-19 infected every aspect of the sports world, there were the obligatory, occasional calls from the Tulsa World to Mike Melega.

As the Tulsa Drillers’ president and general manager, Melega was desperately hopeful that Major League Baseball decision-makers would formulate a plan that would result in a big-league season of at least 100 games and a shortened Minor League Baseball season.

Melega usually was in his ONEOK Field office during those calls. He always seemed so somber, and during some of those talks he was the only person in the locked-up ballpark.

As the weeks rolled by, there eventually was the cold realization that there would be no professional baseball in downtown Tulsa.

From a spirit standpoint, the fired-up Melega of this week barely resembles the forlorn Melega of 2020.

On Sunday, the Texas League North division-leading Drillers completed a six-game sweep of the NW Arkansas Naturals. Over those six games, the average attendance was nearly 6,000.

Of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball, Tulsa this season is 15th in attendance. In the Texas League, the Drillers are the attendance leaders.

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that’s 100% appropriate for us,” Melega said. “You lose a season in 2020, and then you get baseball back and you say, ‘This is good. Let’s keep this energy.’ ”

Melega says merchandise sales have “soared.” The most popular ONEOK Field food item is the Driller Dog. During the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games of Memorial Day weekend, 9,000 Driller Dogs were sold.

Through the first 27 games of the Tulsa home schedule, Amanda Coe provides a stunning report: At this point in the season, she estimates that the Drillers are 60% beyond their 2019 figures on food-and-beverage sales.

“Hiring hasn’t been an issue this year,” said Coe, the co-director of the club’s food-and-beverage operation. “We’ve got fans back in the ballpark. Alcohol sales have bounced back, also.

“It was really depressing in 2020. Our food-and-beverage department actually continued to work. We did not get furloughed. We were at the ballpark each day, putting meals together for (Tulsa Public Schools) students.

“But when it came to baseball, we didn’t know what to expect or when it would be normal again. We were all worried, you know.”

The value of continuity

While 2020 layoffs and extended furloughs were common in Minor League Baseball, there was a minimal furlough process within the Drillers’ everyday staff of 35 employees.

“Frisco dominated Texas League attendance for years,” Melega said. “The last two seasons, we’ve had higher attendance than Frisco. I think it has a lot to do with sustained continuity with our staff. It has a lot to do with sticking together.”

Since the start of the 2022 season, for the sake of cutting travel expenses, Minor League Baseball scheduling has teams at home for six games at a time. During the most recent Driller homestand, the six-game attendance total was 35,625. It was the second-highest six-game total over the last two seasons.

“It was an absolutely great homestand,” Melega said. “Friday, Saturday and Sunday were all fantastic. We had fireworks on each of those nights.

“Everybody was happy. We had a great Memorial Day weekend homestand last year, and this year’s Memorial Day weekend homestand did better across the board.”

‘It’s a joyful time’

After concluding their sweep of the Naturals, Driller personnel boarded a bus for the short trip to Kansas and a six-games-in-six-days run at Wichita. On Tuesday, Tulsa rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win 9-8. It was a wild one. For the Drillers, there were three home runs and two ejections.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, the Drillers have by far the Texas League’s best run differential. Before Wednesday, the potent Drillers were plus-98 on runs for the season. The next-best figure: Arkansas at plus-48.

Before 2020, no one looked forward to the Texas League bus rides from Tulsa to Texas markets like Corpus Christi (670 miles), Midland (520 miles) and San Antonio (530 miles).

“Now,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey says, “we don’t look like it as, ‘We have to get on a bus.’ Now, we look at it like, ‘We get to ride a bus and go play baseball.’ The guys want to get on that bus and go play. We went to Corpus Christi and no one (complained).”

Instead of being in Tulsa with the Drillers in 2020, Hennessey was with the Dodgers. He was stuck in a hotel room for two months. Every meal was delivered to his door. In effect, he and the Dodgers were in a bubble.

There was a 60-game MLB season in 2020, and there was a clash of the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in a neutral-site World Series played at the Texas Rangers’ new park. Los Angeles was a four-games-to-two winner and Hennessey got a grand souvenir – a championship ring.

The pitching of Drillers right-hander Landon Knack has been a highlight this season. His college career ended and professional career began in 2020 – a decidedly weird year for baseball.

On March 12, 2020, Knack and his East Tennessee State teammates were on a bus, headed to UNC-Wilmington for a weekend series. At that time, his 25-inning season totals were 51 strikeouts against only one walk. In Division I baseball, he was the national leader in strikeouts. He was ready to pitch that weekend – and then he didn’t pitch that weekend.

“We got halfway there and then found out that someone at (UNC-Wilmington) had gotten COVID,” Knack remembers. “We had to turn around and go home. At the time, it was shocking.”

In June 2020, Knack was a second-round draft of the Dodgers.

“After you get shut down (in 2020),” he said, “and then everything opens up that next year and you’re moving freely again – yeah, it was very exciting.”

The Drillers’ next homestand starts on Tuesday, when the Arkansas Travelers roll into downtown Tulsa.

If there is a “new normal” for the Drillers, it’s the pronounced positivity of the 2023 season.

“I had been working for the Drillers for 25-plus years by the time the pandemic hit us,” Melega stated. “I’m not really an emotional guy, but when we got to Opening Day in 2021, and we rang the bells to let fans in at the gates, I choked up. It was like, ‘Holy crap. We missed this.’

“Now, you realize that you can’t take it for granted. You’ve got to soak it all in, man. What we do for a living – are you kidding me? It’s a joyful time.”