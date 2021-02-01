Bill Haisten: A relief – Drillers ‘given every assurance’ that Tulsa will have 2021 baseball

When the 2020 Texas League didn’t begin in April, as usual, Melega expressed hope for a mid-May start. May came and went. I continued to call him for updates. He remained optimistic until we arrived at June, and then mid-June, and then it became obvious that Minor League Baseball operators were doomed.

“When there was a lack of progress (within MLB), and when the pandemic didn’t get any better, that’s when we started to look at Plan B options,” Melega said. “On June 30, there was the official announcement that we wouldn’t have Minor League Baseball. But by then, we were moving forward with the Texas Collegiate League. Actually, June 30 was Opening Day for the (TCL).

“We weren’t down in the dumps for very long. We were always looking for options, and we had a game plan, unlike a lot of teams that did nothing. Their facilities have been dormant for the last 18 months. Mentally and in the community, we’re in as good a position as any minor league organization in the country.”