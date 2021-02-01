Bill Haisten: A relief – Drillers ‘given every assurance’ that Tulsa will have 2021 baseball

When you have something as consistently as Tulsans have had professional baseball, you might take it for granted.
I know I did. For 75 seasons, there was no disruption in Tulsa pro baseball. Before the shutdown, I presumed that the 2020 Tulsa Drillers would play a full Texas League schedule, and that half of the games would be played at ONEOK Field.
For a long time, that had been the Tulsa baseball routine.
Since ONEOK Field opened in 2010, my routine had been about 20 home games a year.
In 2020, nothing was routine. Major League Baseball’s inability to manage COVID-19 issues led to a 60-game big-league season and no season at all for its minor-league affiliates.
In Tulsa and other Minor League Baseball markets, working people were furloughed or lost jobs. Baseball is entertainment for most of us, but for those in the business, the resumption of baseball would be a matter of survival.
As Monday was Feb. 1 — the start of the 12th month of the coronavirus impact on Oklahoma businesses and lifestyles — it occurred to me to call Mike Melega for a status report.
His report was sensational.
The current expectations are that the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Drillers’ parent club, will launch spring training on Feb. 27, that the MLB season will begin sometime in early May, and that there will be something resembling a full Texas League season — and a full season of Drillers professional baseball.
“We’ve been rocking since Jan. 1. It’s all good,” said Melega, the Drillers’ president and general manager. “We’ve been given every assurance from Major League Baseball that we’ll play this year. They have indicated that they have no appetite for going two years without player development.
“We’ve been full-staffed since Oct. 1. We had a very minimal shutdown. We did some furloughing over the period of a couple of months, but since October we’ve been back up to 100%.”
So, if there is pro baseball at ONEOK Field in May and during the summer, does Melega have a feel for what the attendance policy might be?
“It’s fluid,” he explained. “We’re planning for full capacity and selling (season tickets), but if on Opening Day the Tulsa Health Department says we’ve got to be at a limited capacity -- like 50% or whatever -- we’ll adjust. Hopefully, it would grow as the season progresses and as the vaccines have more impact.”
If there is a full Texas League season, it wound amount to 138 games instead of the typical 140. The 2021 season may fall a bit short of 138, but for subsequent seasons that aren’t impacted by the coronavirus, each Texas League team would play 138 games.
Starting this season, TL players are guaranteed at least one day off per week.
When the 2020 Texas League didn’t begin in April, as usual, Melega expressed hope for a mid-May start. May came and went. I continued to call him for updates. He remained optimistic until we arrived at June, and then mid-June, and then it became obvious that Minor League Baseball operators were doomed.
“When there was a lack of progress (within MLB), and when the pandemic didn’t get any better, that’s when we started to look at Plan B options,” Melega said. “On June 30, there was the official announcement that we wouldn’t have Minor League Baseball. But by then, we were moving forward with the Texas Collegiate League. Actually, June 30 was Opening Day for the (TCL).
“We weren’t down in the dumps for very long. We were always looking for options, and we had a game plan, unlike a lot of teams that did nothing. Their facilities have been dormant for the last 18 months. Mentally and in the community, we’re in as good a position as any minor league organization in the country.”
Resulting from a terrible setback was a spike in creativity. Scrambling for ideas that would result in new income streams, Drillers management got involved in the Texas Collegiate League (which resulted in 15 regular-season dates and a few postseason games at ONEOK Field). The big left-field video board was used to entice fans to the ballpark for an OU-Texas watch party.
There was a Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performance. There was another season of FC Tulsa soccer on the Drillers’ turf.
On Election Day, ONEOK Field was a voting place. That wasn’t an exercise in profitability, but in community engagement.
This year, hopefully, there won’t be such a pressing need for creativity and non-baseball reasons to unlock the gates.
For the sake of the restoration of the Tulsa sports calendar, for the sake of the sanity of so many people who savor summer evenings at the ballpark, and for the sake of a Drillers organization that endured a worst-case-scenario 2020, there’s got to be professional baseball.
Melega seems exceedingly confident that 2021 can be a business-as-usual addition to the history of Tulsa baseball, and I’m exceedingly relieved about it.