Bad start, bad day for Oilers in home loss to Mavericks

Sunday was not a good day for the Tulsa Oilers.
After giving up three goals in the first period it only got worse and the Oilers fell to Kansas City 6-1 before 4,177 fans at the BOK Center.
The game started similar to Saturday’s game against Allen —which the Oilers won 4-2 — but this time there was no comeback.
“Just like last night we were sleeping in the first period, then we woke up,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “Tonight we get down 3-0, and that’s the game right there.”
“It was embarrassing. We got embarrassed at home by a depleted (Kansas City) roster. The guy that scored the sixth goal (John Schwartz) hasn’t played in two years.
“There was not one guy on our team that showed up tonight. I don’t necessarily understand it.”
Schwartz scored the only goal of the third period. It was his first of the season.
The Oilers appeared to be tired from Saturday’s intense game, but Murray dismissed that notion.
“Kansas City played the night before too and the night before that,” he said. “There are no excuses in this league. If we are not feeling well, Kansas City is not either.”
The first period got off to a rocky start with the Mavericks getting two early goals on just four shots on goal.
Marcus Crawford scored for Kansas City, collecting a rebound off the stick of Oilers goaltender Ryan Ruck and slapping it in for a 1-0 lead at 5:41. At 7:11, John Schiavo beat Ruck with a shot for a 2-0 Mavericks lead.
The Mavericks continued their first-period scoring streak at 15:39 when Ben Johnson scored out of a crowd in front or the Oilers’ net, ending the period with a 3-0 lead.
Dylan Sadowy got Tulsa on the scoreboard at 2:26 of the second period when he slammed home a hard shot from the right face-off circle. But the Mavericks damped any hopes of a comeback with two quick goals. Nick Pastujov scored at 3:19 when both teams were playing 4-on-4 due to roughing penalties, then Lane Scheidl pinged in a shot off the post at 6:11 to make it 5-1.
MAVERICKS 6, OILERS 1
Kansas City 3 2 1 — 6
Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: 1, Kansas City, Crawford 5 (Johnson) 5:41. 2, Kansas City, Schiavo 4 (Lemos, Scheidl) 7:11. 3, Kansas City, Johnson 7 (Ulett, Pastujov) 15:39. Penalties: Kansas City, Ulett (roughing) 1:06. Tulsa, McKee (cross checking) 1:06. Kansas City, Johnson (tripping) 1:54. Tulsa, Lishchynsky (high sticking) 13:08.
Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Sadowy 17 (Soper) 2:26. 5, Kansas City, Pastujov 13 (Johnson, Crawford) 3:19. 6, Kansas City, Scheidl 12 (unassisted) 6:11. Penalties: Kansas City, Weller (roughing) 3:08. Tulsa, Gilmour (roughing) 3:08. Tulsa, Doremus (hooking) 9:14. Kansas City, Conger (interference) 10:03. Tulsa, Pleskach (high sticking) 12:21. Tulsa, McKee (holding) 15:58. Kansas City, Scheidl (holding) 18:38.
Third Period: 7, Kansas City, Schwartz 1 (Schiavo, Pastujov) 16:19. Penalties: Kansas City, Portillo (fighting major) 4:40. Tulsa, Hilderman (fighting major) 4:40. Kansas City, Ulett (roughing) 15:49. Tulsa, Lishchynsky (roughing) 15:49. Kansas City, Muck (cross checking) 19:13.
Power Plays: Kansas City, 0-4. Tulsa, 0-3.
Shots: Kansas City, 8-12-13—33. Tulsa, 12-10-8—30.