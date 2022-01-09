Bad start, bad day for Oilers in home loss to Mavericks

Sunday was not a good day for the Tulsa Oilers.

After giving up three goals in the first period it only got worse and the Oilers fell to Kansas City 6-1 before 4,177 fans at the BOK Center.

The game started similar to Saturday’s game against Allen —which the Oilers won 4-2 — but this time there was no comeback.

“Just like last night we were sleeping in the first period, then we woke up,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “Tonight we get down 3-0, and that’s the game right there.”

“It was embarrassing. We got embarrassed at home by a depleted (Kansas City) roster. The guy that scored the sixth goal (John Schwartz) hasn’t played in two years.

“There was not one guy on our team that showed up tonight. I don’t necessarily understand it.”

Schwartz scored the only goal of the third period. It was his first of the season.

The Oilers appeared to be tired from Saturday’s intense game, but Murray dismissed that notion.