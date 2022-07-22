Arena football coming to Tulsa

Tulsa is apparently getting a new indoor football team.

Hours after the Tulsa Oilers hockey team announced a press conference for Tuesday about the team's intention to “bring a new sports franchise to Tulsa,” KOTV and FOX23.com reported that it was going to be a new arena football club.

Tulsa previously had the Talons, which played in af2 from 2000-10, then moved up to the top-tier Arena Football League in 2011 before relocating to San Antonio. There was also the Oklahoma Defenders, which operated from 2012 to 2014 out of the Tulsa Convention Center, but Tulsa hasn’t had its own pro indoor football team since.

The initial speculation was that the Oilers might be ready to bring a new professional women’s hockey team to town, something that owner Andy Scurto teased back on April 2 when the BOK Center hosted a women’s hockey game between the Minnesota Whitecaps and the Buffalo Beauts, two Professional Hockey Federation (PHF) clubs that Scurto owns. The PHF recently announced a new expansion team for Montreal but hinted more might be coming.

The press release the team disseminated said that Tuesday’s announcement would “have a large, positive and immediate impact on the sports landscape in Tulsa.”