Another game, another new goalie shines for Oilers

A pair of newly signed goaltenders have helped the Tulsa Oilers to a winning start on a three-game weekend.
Ryan Ruck made his first Oilers start in a 4-2 Tulsa win Thursday and Kai Edmonds was in net Friday for the Oilers in another 4-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush before a crowd of 4,296 at the BOK Center.
Edmonds was working on a shutout until Quinn Wichers scored on a shot down the slot at 8:51 of the third period.
“I would have liked to have a shutout, but a win is worth two points and that is all that matters,” Edmonds said.
The game got a little hectic near the end when Stephen Baylis scored as an Oilers penalty was just ending and the Rush had an extra man on the ice on a delayed penalty call. Suddenly the Rush were within one.
“They gave me a little bit of scare, but that is what makes this game fun, a little thrill at the end,” said Edmonds, who came to Tulsa from Evansville of the SPHL. “In the closing minutes they are going to start turning it up and we were trying to battle and keep pucks out of our end.
“The boys battled hard, but a little too many penalties.”
With 45 seconds remaining Alex Kromm scored on an empty net to give the Oilers some breathing room.
Edmonds knew moving to the ECHL would be a faster game so he was not surprised.
“There definitely is a difference in the speed, but a lot of the guys I train with in the summer are from the East coast so I am used to the speed,” Edmonds said. “I had some self-confidence in myself and knew I could play.”
Oilers coach Rob Murray was pleased with the play of Ruck and Edmonds.
“These two kids that came in playing goal for us the last two nights, (I am) very impressed,” Murray said. “They are taking advantage of their opportunity. Kai was spectacular tonight and Ruck was really good last (Thursday) night.
“We kind of lucked out because we really did not know what we had with no goaltenders and we scrambled to find a couple of guys this week.”
The only worry Murray had was the Oilers' tendency lately to give up big leads late in the game.
“We have to find some poise when we have the lead,” Murray said. “It is nothing you can practice. We bent but we did not break.”
Fans only had to wait just over five minutes to toss Teddy Bears onto the rink when Kromm fired in a second-chance shot from the right face-off circle to put the Oilers up 1-0.
Kyle Soper put Tulsa up 2-0 2:55 into the second period on a breakaway. Kyle Sadowy followed up with a shorthanded goal at 4:27 for his ninth of the season increasing the Oilers' lead to 3-0.
The Oilers will host the Wichita Thunder at 4:05 p.m. Sunday to close out the weekend.
OILERS 4, RUSH 2
Rapid City;0;0;2;—;2
Tulsa;1;2;1;—;4
First Period: 1, Kromm 4 (Ernst, Doremus) 5:29. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (tripping) :45. Tulsa, Doremus (tripping) 12:25. Rapid City, Helgesen (tripping) 17:24. Rapid City, Nelson (slashing) 20:00.
Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Soper 3 (Ernst, Lagrone) 2:55. 3, Tulsa, Sadowy 9 (Kromm) 4:27 (sh). Penalties: Tulsa, Matsushima (interference) 3:05. Rapid City, Leiter (tripping) 6:27. Rapid City, Weller (tripping) 9:01.
Third Period: 4, Rapid City, Wichers 2 (Butcher, Schachie) 8:51. 5, Rapid City, Baylis 10 (Nelson, Evers) 18:09. 6, Tulsa, Kromm 5 (Coomes, Soper) 19:15 (en). Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (tripping) :17. Tulsa, Gilmour (slashing) 4:31. Rapid City, Thompson (high sticking) 10:15. Tulsa, Coomes (high sticking) 16:04.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 0-6. Tulsa, 0-5.