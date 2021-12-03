Another game, another new goalie shines for Oilers

Edmonds knew moving to the ECHL would be a faster game so he was not surprised.

“There definitely is a difference in the speed, but a lot of the guys I train with in the summer are from the East coast so I am used to the speed,” Edmonds said. “I had some self-confidence in myself and knew I could play.”

Oilers coach Rob Murray was pleased with the play of Ruck and Edmonds.

“These two kids that came in playing goal for us the last two nights, (I am) very impressed,” Murray said. “They are taking advantage of their opportunity. Kai was spectacular tonight and Ruck was really good last (Thursday) night.

“We kind of lucked out because we really did not know what we had with no goaltenders and we scrambled to find a couple of guys this week.”

The only worry Murray had was the Oilers' tendency lately to give up big leads late in the game.

“We have to find some poise when we have the lead,” Murray said. “It is nothing you can practice. We bent but we did not break.”