Americans overwhelm Oilers

A trio of veteran Allen players, including two former Tulsa Oilers, led an Americans attack that was too much the Oilers to handle Sunday.
The result was an 8-0 Allen shutout before 4,406 fans at the BOK Center.
Chad Costello, who played for the Oilers in 2010-11, put up two goals and three assists. Jack Combs, also a former Oilers player and long-time teammate of Costello, had three assists. Long-time Allen player Spencer Asuchak had one goal and four assists.
The Americans outshot the Oilers 36-27 and were 2-of-4 on the power play. The Oilers were 0-for-2.
The Oilers were unable to defend their goal effectively and coach Rob Murray pointed to a depleted defense as the root of the problem.
“It started with a power play early and (we) did not generate anything off of it. They scored two power-play goals,” Murray said.
“Our D-core was overwhelmed tonight. With (Ryan) DaSilva and (Mike) McKee gone and (Jarod) Hilderman injured, we were really depleted on our backside and it really showed tonight. We were outmatched out there.
“Our forwards did not help with the odd-man rushes going the other way. We did not have any pushback.”
Murray said he will need to revamp the team's depleted defensive lineup.
“There is a perception by me that given the opportunity to play, some players on the defensive side don’t play that many minutes, and it shows that (they) really can’t,” Murray said. “We will be actively looking to upgrade our D-core.
“We were pathetic tonight.”
A pair of Oilers penalties gave the Americans a 5-on-3 power play advantage in the first period, and they took full advantage for two goals in less than a minute.
Eric Roy fired in a shot from the right face-off circle at 12:52, then Asuchak followed that up with a shot at 13:36 to give the Americans a 2-0 lead.
Four minutes into the second period, Roy scored his second goal of the night with a shot from the left face-off circle then went past Tulsa goalie Ryan Ruck to make it 3-0.
Jackson Leppard connected at 11:40 and veteran Chad Costello shot the puck into the net at 16:22, then scored again at 19:14 for a 6-0 Allen lead.
AMERICANS 8, OILERS 0
Allen;2;4;2;—;8
Tulsa;0;0;0;—;0
First Period: 1, Allen, Roy 4 (Gould, Costello) 12:52 (pp). 2, Allen, Asuchak 11 (Costello, Roy) 13:36 (pp). Penalties: Allen, Dudek (high sticking) 2:04. Tulsa, Soper (interference) 11:50. Tulsa, Lishchynsky (hooking) 12:21. Tulsa, Phillips (delay of game) 14:54.
Second Period: 3, Allen, Roy 5 (Costello, Gould) 4:00. 4, Allen, Leppard 7 (Asuchak) 11:40. 5, Allen, Costello 14 (Combs, Myllari) 16:22. 6, Allen, Costello 15 (unassisted) 19:14. Penalties: Allen, Jarvis (fighting major) 9:41. Tulsa, Sadowy (fighting major) 9:41.
Third Period: 7, Allen, Gould 9 (Asuchak) :55. Allen, Troock 11 (Combs, Carroll) 12:55. Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 5:12. Allen, Butt (tripping) 13:46.
Power Plays: Allen, 2-4. Tulsa, 0-2.
Shots: Allen, 13-12-11—36. Tulsa, 6-11-10—27.
Saves: Allen, Lavigne, 6-11-10—27. Tulsa, Ruck, 11-4-9—24, Poreda 0-4-0—4.
A: 4,406.