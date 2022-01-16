Americans overwhelm Oilers

A trio of veteran Allen players, including two former Tulsa Oilers, led an Americans attack that was too much the Oilers to handle Sunday.

The result was an 8-0 Allen shutout before 4,406 fans at the BOK Center.

Chad Costello, who played for the Oilers in 2010-11, put up two goals and three assists. Jack Combs, also a former Oilers player and long-time teammate of Costello, had three assists. Long-time Allen player Spencer Asuchak had one goal and four assists.

The Americans outshot the Oilers 36-27 and were 2-of-4 on the power play. The Oilers were 0-for-2.

The Oilers were unable to defend their goal effectively and coach Rob Murray pointed to a depleted defense as the root of the problem.

“It started with a power play early and (we) did not generate anything off of it. They scored two power-play goals,” Murray said.

“Our D-core was overwhelmed tonight. With (Ryan) DaSilva and (Mike) McKee gone and (Jarod) Hilderman injured, we were really depleted on our backside and it really showed tonight. We were outmatched out there.