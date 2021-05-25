All you need to know about the Senior PGA: Tickets, tee times, schedule, mask policy, parking and weather

Parking

Because of the pandemic, city health officials and tournament organizers determined months ago that there will not be a shuttle service for patrons of the Senior PGA Championship. A limited number of onsite parking spots are available for purchase at srpga.com. Otherwise, patrons are encouraged to rideshare or be dropped off at a turnaround spot on Lewis Avenue, at the Southern Hills property fence that runs parallel to Lewis. Patrons also may seek parking along Lewis Avenue and walk onto the Southern Hills property through the turnaround gate.