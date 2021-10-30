Achengli, former TU runners top Tulsa Run leaderboard

Achengli, 29, finished in 49 minutes, 57 seconds to take the title, 51 seconds ahead of runner-up Greg Fehribach, 22, a recent Class of 2021 TU graduate. Achengli said he and Fehribach led the race from the early stages.
“We went together until the halfway, after that I kept going,” said Achengli, a former runner for Northwest Missouri State who won the 5K and 10K races at the 2018 MIAA championships. “I’m preparing for the marathon, so I found this race perfect for that. It’s pretty cool.”
Fehribach confirmed that the two separated from the pack pretty early on and ran together for much of the way, before Achengli made his move to take the lead.
“Both me and him and a couple of other guys made a move around 5K, and then it ended up just being me and him for the second half of the race,” said Fehribach, who was competing for the first time since graduation. “He was like, ‘What are you going for?’ I said, ‘I have no idea, what are you going for?’ ‘I don’t know, you want to work together for a bit?’ So we just cruised for a while. About 2½ miles away, he made a pretty definitive move, he just surged and it was just the same distance ever since.”
Another former Golden Hurricane runner, Will LePage, finished third with a time of 51:45. He tried to hang with Achengli and Fehribach for a while, but that didn’t last too long.
“(We were together) up through mile 4, then we started stringing out pretty much, the front guys took off,” said LePage, 31, who also participated in the Tulsa Run in 2013 and is now an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at TU. “I was just hanging on (at the end). I’m just grateful to be healthy and running, and that my family could be here.”
Also noteworthy was that 14-year-old Jeremiah Tangren of Kellyville finished 10th overall in 55:05.
“I was feeling pretty good at the start, but then I was just dying,” said Tangren, who started running when he was 7 yards old. “I died on the last mile; it was crazy, the hills. I’ve done the 25K, 15 miles, but not very fast. I was just trying to break 60 (minutes).”
Alex Demand, who placed second last year in the remote version of the race that was canceled due to COVID-19, finished 22nd in 57:00.
Another 2021 TU graduate, Jenny O’Bryan, won the female race, finishing ninth overall, in 54:48. O’Bryan, who placed 14th in the American Athletic Conference cross country meet last year (which is 6K), helping the Golden Hurricane claim the conference championship, never expected to win this race, but started out fast and just kept going.
“I went out a lot quicker than I expected to, but I was feeling good, so I just tried to hang with some of the guys up there, and just held it as long as I could,” said O’Bryan, 23, who is now a volunteer assistant coach for the Golden Hurricane cross country squad. “It was more than I expected; I didn’t expect at all to be in this position.”
Stephanie Brokaw, 30, of Smithshire, Illinois, finished second among women, in 56:26, while 52-year-old Pauline Allen of Fayetteville, Arkansas, placed third, in 1:01:04, surpassing her goal of the Arkansas state record for 15K races by a woman 50-and-over (which is 1:06:13).
“I ran fast for my age; I’m delighted, excited, it’s been fun,” said Allen, who regularly does triathlons and participated in the Ironman race in Tulsa in May, finishing 74th among women.
Allen, who also ran the Tulsa Run in her 20s back in 1994 or ’95, loved the enthusiasm of the Tulsa race supporters.
“I tried to start behind the one-hour group, knowing I wanted 1:03 or 1:04,” Allen said. “With the downhill start and me getting excited with the atmosphere, I was just about 30 seconds back for the first few miles, and just muscled it up. I had a great time and just the last half-mile, all the crowds, that was really special. We haven’t gotten to see that in a long time in events, and I was just delighted to finish. I love Tulsa.”
Tulsa Run
Top 10 finishers
1. Karim Achengli, 29, Oklahoma City, 49:57 2. Greg Fehribach, 22, Dallas, Texas, 50:48 3. Will LePage, 31, Tulsa, 51:45 4. Brandon Payne, 30, Owasso, 51:52 5. Steven Baker, 30, Tulsa, 51:59 6. Seth Whittington, 24, Tulsa, 51:59 7. Sam Stalcup, 43, Oklahoma City, 53:56 8. Brian McKinney, 50, Tulsa, 54:21 9. Jenny O’Bryan, 23, Tulsa, 54:48 10. Jeremiah Tangren, 14, Kellyville, 55:05.
Top 10 females
1. Jenny O’Bryan, 23, Tulsa, 54:48. 2. Stephanie Brokaw, 30, Smithshire, Ill., 56:26 3. Pauline Allen, 52, Fayetteville, Ark., 1:01:04 4. Kelli Benton, 41, Tulsa, 1:01:31 5. Terri Cassel, 60, Tulsa, 1:02:40 6. Nicole Jarvis, 45, Tulsa, 1:03:38 7. Suriyah Wickliffe, 27, Tahlequah, 1:03:58 8. Stephani Williams, 32, Broomfield, Colo., 1:04:15 9. Katy Houchin, 38, Tulsa, 1:04:45 10. Becky Lowe, 44, Jenks, 1:06:27.
For complete results, visit bit.ly/3nCrdcY and click the “Results” tab on the top right.