Achengli, former TU runners top Tulsa Run leaderboard

“(We were together) up through mile 4, then we started stringing out pretty much, the front guys took off,” said LePage, 31, who also participated in the Tulsa Run in 2013 and is now an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at TU. “I was just hanging on (at the end). I’m just grateful to be healthy and running, and that my family could be here.”

Also noteworthy was that 14-year-old Jeremiah Tangren of Kellyville finished 10th overall in 55:05.

“I was feeling pretty good at the start, but then I was just dying,” said Tangren, who started running when he was 7 yards old. “I died on the last mile; it was crazy, the hills. I’ve done the 25K, 15 miles, but not very fast. I was just trying to break 60 (minutes).”

Alex Demand, who placed second last year in the remote version of the race that was canceled due to COVID-19, finished 22nd in 57:00.

Another 2021 TU graduate, Jenny O’Bryan, won the female race, finishing ninth overall, in 54:48. O’Bryan, who placed 14th in the American Athletic Conference cross country meet last year (which is 6K), helping the Golden Hurricane claim the conference championship, never expected to win this race, but started out fast and just kept going.