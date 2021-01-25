A major score for Tulsa – Southern Hills gets the 2022 PGA Championship

Only 15 days after the tournament was stripped from a Donald Trump-owned nnproperty, the PGA of America approved Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club as the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.
For the eighth time, one of professional golf’s four major events will be conducted on the 84-year-old Southern Hills course.
Southern Hills already was scheduled to host this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (during the week of May 25-30) and the 2030 PGA Championship. Kerry Haigh, the chief championships officer for the PGA of America, told the Associated Press that the contract with Southern Hills for 2022 replaces the one for 2030. He said Southern Hills would remain in the mix to also host in 2030.
In response to the Jan. 6 rioting of Trump supporters at the Capitol building in Washington, the PGA of America announced that the 2022 PGA Championship would not be conducted at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.
As the 2020 PGA is played only 16 months from now, and because the execution of such a tournament requires a lot of people and planning, there was urgency for the PGA of America to quickly identify the site of the 2022 PGA Championship.
PGA of America officials chose Tulsa for three reasons: convenience, the longstanding relationship of Southern Hills and PGA of America leadership figures, and the recent, $11 million upgrade of the course and amenities.
For several months, PGA of America personnel have been in Tulsa to partner with club officials in the planning of the Senior PGA Championship. After the May Senior PGA Championship is played, there can be a seamless segue to the planning of the 2022 PGA Championship.
A formal Tulsa media conference will be scheduled for next week. In the meantime, there was a tweeted announcement from the PGA of America: “Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time. The course offers the tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf.”
From Jim Richerson, who in October was elected president of the PGA of America, there was a press-release explanation: “As the PGA Championship team carefully evaluated the many terrific golf courses across the country that expressed interest in hosting the 2022 PGA Championship, it became clear to the board of directors that Southern Hills will give us an advantage to operate and execute the championship in this shortened window of time on par with our standards required to host a major championship.
“Building on (a) major championship pedigree, SHCC and Tulsa have been an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive market in our four previous PGA Championships. It is also important to note we have an existing PGA Championships operations team on the ground and volunteer committees ready to go.”
There was a statement also from Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis, who reacted to his club having scored another PGA Championship eight years earlier than expected: “Southern Hills is proud to continue our great tradition of hosting major golf championships. We also look forward to showcasing our club, city and state.”
One of professional golf’s four major events, the PGA Championship was played in Tulsa in 1970, when Dave Stockton prevailed by two shots over Arnold Palmer and Bob Murphy; in 1982, when Raymond Floyd dominated the field; in 1994, when Nick Price won by six shots while Palmer made his final PGA Championship appearance; and in 2007, when Tiger Woods fired a second-round, course-record-tying 63 and went on to capture his 13th major championship.
In 1958 and 2001, the USGA conducted its top event -- the U.S. Open -- at Southern Hills.
Referring to the 2022 PGA Championship, Richerson said, “There will be a great deal of excitement around today’s generation of top players taking on Southern Hills for the first time in a major championship.”
For the first time, a Tulsa-hosted PGA Championship is scheduled for the month of May. Each of Tulsa’s previous four tournaments occurred in the heat of an Oklahoma August. Since 2018, the PGA Championship has been slotted for May, but the 2020 championship was played in August because of the coronavirus disruption of the PGA Tour schedule.
“It’s better to be in 80 degrees than 105 degrees,” Sidorakis told the Tulsa World last year. “More comfortable, for sure, and easier to walk the golf course in that type of temperature.”
The PGA of America selects Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., to host the 2022 PGA Championship from May 16-22. Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time. The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf. pic.twitter.com/Etkh81dC0X— PGA of America (@PGA) January 25, 2021