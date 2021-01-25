A major score for Tulsa – Southern Hills gets the 2022 PGA Championship

For several months, PGA of America personnel have been in Tulsa to partner with club officials in the planning of the Senior PGA Championship. After the May Senior PGA Championship is played, there can be a seamless segue to the planning of the 2022 PGA Championship.

A formal Tulsa media conference will be scheduled for next week. In the meantime, there was a tweeted announcement from the PGA of America: “Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time. The course offers the tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf.”

From Jim Richerson, who in October was elected president of the PGA of America, there was a press-release explanation: “As the PGA Championship team carefully evaluated the many terrific golf courses across the country that expressed interest in hosting the 2022 PGA Championship, it became clear to the board of directors that Southern Hills will give us an advantage to operate and execute the championship in this shortened window of time on par with our standards required to host a major championship.

“Building on (a) major championship pedigree, SHCC and Tulsa have been an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive market in our four previous PGA Championships. It is also important to note we have an existing PGA Championships operations team on the ground and volunteer committees ready to go.”