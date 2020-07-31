College football: A season on the brink

Five months since COVID-19 put a stop to the entire sports world, the games are starting to return.

But the future of the 2020 college football season is more uncertain than ever. The Tulsa World looks at how this season might look — if it’s played at all.

Friday: As the season approaches, the landscape is every league for itself.

Saturday: Could a spring college football season work, and co-exist with March Madness?

Sunday: What happens to college athletic programs and college towns if the unthinkable happens — no football in 2020.