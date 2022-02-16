Pawhuska’s Chance Rencountre featured in Showtime Bellator bout

Former Pawhuska High School wrestler Chance Rencountre, now a 20-fight MMA veteran, has a significant opportunity during a Showtime-televised Bellator 274 fight in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The 36-year-old Rencountre, who commemorates his heritage by carrying the Osage Nation flag into the cage, is matched with former welterweight champion Audrey Koreshkov on Saturday. With a 16-4 record, Rencountre is nicknamed “Black Eagle” and has recorded seven first-round finishes.