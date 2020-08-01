Tulsa Gun Club

Tulsa Gun Club offers instruction for newcomers

Tulsa Gun Club is celebrating National Shooting Sports Month by offering membership rates to non-members through the month of August at shotgun venues for trap, skeet, five-stand and sporting clays.

Members shoot at 50% of non-member rates. A round at the five-stand station is $5 for members, $10 for non-members.

Continuing into September, the club is offering a National Shooting Sports Foundation program called “First Shots,” which offers a chance for first-time shooters to try out the game under the supervision of an expert.

Every Sunday afternoon through the month, up to five people can participate in the program. Cost is $45 per person for a loaner shotgun, box of ammo, ear and eye protection, classroom instruction and time on the range.

Interested shooters will be allowed to deduct the $45 from the cost of an annual membership.

For information on the club or the shooting program, see the Tulsa Gun Club Facebook page or visit the website tulsagunclub.com.

