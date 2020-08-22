Time is now to prepare for dove season
Oklahoma’s dove season opens Sept. 1 and it’s time to scout for hunting fields or line up a guide for your hunts.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation notes that finding food and water resources are the keys to finding doves.
On some wildlife management areas, fields of wheat and sunflowers often are mowed in preparation for dove season. Area biologists can tell hunters how their fields are looking.
Contact information for the area biologists can be found in the Oklahoma Hunting Guide regulations online at wildlifedepartment.com, through the Go Outdoors Oklahoma app or in booklets where sporting goods are sold.
Scouting is the only way to find food and water sources that are attracting a large number of doves. Early morning and evening are the times to find birds. They are more concentrated as they leave the roost and are easier to find where they gather before going to or from the roost.
Hunting guide Gordie Montgomery offers the following for hunters looking for a place to hunt this fall:
“If I was scouting dove and (was) a rookie, I would start out by looking for the areas with the least amount of rainfall and thunderstorms that packed lots of wind the last five months. This will automatically put your chances up on best hatches per square mile.
“Start driving the miles and look for fresh-cut milo, corn and maybe old wheat fields that didn’t make harvest and was baled up.
“Wheat crops suffered from too much water last fall and a late frost in April. A lot of wheat never was even planted because of rain last fall. A lot of corn and milo was planted pretty early, so could be ready.
“Also look for wheat stubble fields that were no-till seeded with beans late and not up very well yet. Dove will stay on these areas until beans get bigger.”