Firearms training offered for people with physical challenges
Adaptive Shooting Sports Tulsa and the Mid-America Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America are offering a chance for people with physical challenges to learn trap and skeet shooting or possibly a chance to learn how to teach others as well.
A training session for people with physical challenges is set for Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Tulsa Gun Club.
All that is needed is to sign up at adaptiveshootingsportstulsa.com.
Additional training days are set for Sept. 12 and 26.
The goal of Adaptive Shooting Sports is to provide any physically challenged person capable of shooting a specified weapon some training and a safe chance to shoot, with certified trainers at no expense, veteran and non-veteran alike.
The program is set up for youth, women and men, military or civilian, and will continue into 2021 as long as there is sufficient interest, according to organizers.
For more information about the training days or opportunities to donate to the nonprofit group, check the registration website, find the Adaptive Shooting Sports Tulsa Facebook page or send an email to adaptiveshootingsportstulsa@gmail.com.
Quail Unlimited banquet set in Tulsa
Tickets are available for the Tallgrass Heritage Quail Forever Chapter 7th Annual banquet set for Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m. in Tulsa. The annual fundraiser will take place at the Buddy LaFortune Community Center, 5202 S. Hudson Ave. Tickets purchased prior to Aug. 27 allow entry into a drawing for a gun. All funds raised through the dinner, raffles and auctions stay with the chapter and are applied to hunting and habitat programs in Oklahoma. Tickets, which include individual membership and magazine subscription, are $55 individual, $75 couple and $10 for youth. Sponsorships also are available. To learn more or purchase tickets, find the Tallgrass Heritage Chapter Facebook page or go to oklahomaquailforever.org