Outdoors notebook: BioBlitz! goes virtual, localized for 20th annual event
Notebook

Virtual BioBlitz

The iNaturalist app is used to identify a flower. The 20th Bioblitz! event is going virtual for the 2020 event set for Oct. 2-4. 

 Kelly Bostian, Tulsa World file

BioBlitz! goes virtual, localized for 2020

The Oklahoma Biological Survey’s 20th BioBlitz! weekend has a different look for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and sign-ups for localized activities are open now.

Instead of congregating at Roman Nose State Park as originally planned, reporting will be done online, and small-group activities with naturalists and experts are planned for parks and other wild spots across the state during the BioBlitz! weekend Oct. 2-4.

Information about the organized outings, called “BioBitz,” and sign-up links for the event can be found at biosurvey.ou.edu under a link to the Biobitz activity schedule. Bioblitz Oklahoma updates can be followed on the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bioblitzoklahoma.

Deadline to sign up for BioBlitz activities is Oct. 1, but registration already is open and some have filled up.

People participating in this year’s effort will submit observations online through the iNaturalist or eBird apps.

The biosurvey web page has tutorials to help newcomers learn how to use the apps and connect to the survey effort and make reports from their favorite park or their own backyard.

Kelly Bostian

