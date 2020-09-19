Outdoors notebook: August quail report is out, senator promotes fishing events

Roadside quail counts show highs, lows
The 2020 August roadside quail observation survey shows the statewide quail index in a dip, but hunters are encouraged to look closely at the numbers compared to 2019, according to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation upland game biologist Tell Judkins.
While the overall statewide index is down from 2019, dropping from 2.88 to 1.68, which is 68.48% below the 31-year average of 5.33, and 45.28% below the 10-year average of 3.07, the numbers show a different picture by ecoregion.
The state is divided into either geographic regions or ecoregions to compare the indexes year to year. Looking at both divisions provides a more precise view of on-the-ground conditions in each county, according to Judkins.
One or two ecoregions being down can have an overall negative impact to the entire region’s index. For example, the Northwestern Region is down in observations this August, but only two of the three ecoregions within that geographic region are down, and in the third ecoregion observations are actually up, he noted.
Comparing results from both geographic regions and ecoregions provides a better look at the county that someone intends to hunt, Judkins reported.
The North Central and Southeastern regions of the state improved from 2019’s survey. All regions of the state are below their historic 31-year averages except for the North Central Region, which is 2.18 percent above its long tterm average.
The full August report with charts and graphics can be found online at wildlifedepartment.com.
Foster care fishing event inspires senator
After organizing a day of fishing for foster children at a southwest Oklahoma City Park, State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, reported he is already working on plans for other similar events around the state.
Rosino is vice chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. The Department of Human Services is one of the state agencies under that committee and administers the state’s foster care program.
The senator coordinated with Human Services, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and Oklahoma City firefighters and police unions for an event at South Lakes Park last weekend.
His office issued a release that he wants to do more and is contacting other cities and counties. Rosino can be reached at paul.rosino@oksenate.gov.
— From staff reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!