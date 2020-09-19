Outdoors notebook: August quail report is out, senator promotes fishing events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roadside quail counts show highs, lows

The 2020 August roadside quail observation survey shows the statewide quail index in a dip, but hunters are encouraged to look closely at the numbers compared to 2019, according to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation upland game biologist Tell Judkins.

While the overall statewide index is down from 2019, dropping from 2.88 to 1.68, which is 68.48% below the 31-year average of 5.33, and 45.28% below the 10-year average of 3.07, the numbers show a different picture by ecoregion.

The state is divided into either geographic regions or ecoregions to compare the indexes year to year. Looking at both divisions provides a more precise view of on-the-ground conditions in each county, according to Judkins.

One or two ecoregions being down can have an overall negative impact to the entire region’s index. For example, the Northwestern Region is down in observations this August, but only two of the three ecoregions within that geographic region are down, and in the third ecoregion observations are actually up, he noted.

Comparing results from both geographic regions and ecoregions provides a better look at the county that someone intends to hunt, Judkins reported.