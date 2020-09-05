Outdoors calendar: Sept. 6-13, 2020

MONDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club is open for Labor Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus remain in effect under city orders. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is also open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. For information check the club Facebook page or see tulsagunclub.org.
SATURDAY
Teal, goose seasons open
Hunting seasons for teal, Sept. 12-27, and resident Canada geese, Sept. 12-31. Waterfowl hunting requires hunters have state and federal stamps and HIP permit in addition to a hunting license. Review rules for limits and shooting hours at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation web page at wildlifedepartment.com or the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
