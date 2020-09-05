Outdoors calendar: Sept. 6-13, 2020

Tulsa Gun Club

Tulsa Gun Club is open for Labor Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus remain in effect under city orders. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is also open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. For information check the club Facebook page or see tulsagunclub.org.