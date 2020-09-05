 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors calendar: Sept. 6-13, 2020
Calendar

Outdoors calendar: Sept. 6-13, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months
Teal Season Opens

Early teal season opens Sept. 12 in Oklahoma, in places setting up chances for hunters to take both teal and mourning doves.

 Kelly Bostian, Tulsa World file

MONDAY

Tulsa Gun Club

Tulsa Gun Club is open for Labor Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus remain in effect under city orders. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is also open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. For information check the club Facebook page or see tulsagunclub.org.

SATURDAY

Teal, goose seasons open

Hunting seasons for teal, Sept. 12-27, and resident Canada geese, Sept. 12-31. Waterfowl hunting requires hunters have state and federal stamps and HIP permit in addition to a hunting license. Review rules for limits and shooting hours at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation web page at wildlifedepartment.com or the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News