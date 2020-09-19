Outdoors calendar: Sept. 20-27, 2020

SATURDAY
Explore the Flora walk at Oxley
Explore the Flora walks are back on schedule at Oxley Nature Center. Join naturalists at the center 10:30 a.m. to noon, walk the trails and learn about what’s growing. Free and no registration required. Information: oxleynaturecenter.org.
SUNDAY
Waterfowl seasons
Last day for the early teal season, Sept. 12-27, but the resident Canada geese season continues, Sept. 12-31. Waterfowl hunting requires hunters to have state and federal stamps and HIP permit in addition to a hunting license. Review rules for limits and shooting hours at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation web page at wildlifedepartment.com or the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!