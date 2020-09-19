Outdoors calendar: Sept. 20-27, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY

Explore the Flora walk at Oxley

Explore the Flora walks are back on schedule at Oxley Nature Center. Join naturalists at the center 10:30 a.m. to noon, walk the trails and learn about what’s growing. Free and no registration required. Information: oxleynaturecenter.org.

SUNDAY

Waterfowl seasons

Last day for the early teal season, Sept. 12-27, but the resident Canada geese season continues, Sept. 12-31. Waterfowl hunting requires hunters to have state and federal stamps and HIP permit in addition to a hunting license. Review rules for limits and shooting hours at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation web page at wildlifedepartment.com or the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays