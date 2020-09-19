 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Sept. 20-27, 2020
Calendar

Outdoors calendar: Sept. 20-27, 2020

  • Updated
Teal hunting season (copy)

A hunter collects a blue-winged teal retrieved by black Labrador retriever. Early teal season remains open through Sept. 27.

 Kelly Bostian, Tulsa World file

SATURDAY

Explore the Flora walk at Oxley

Explore the Flora walks are back on schedule at Oxley Nature Center. Join naturalists at the center 10:30 a.m. to noon, walk the trails and learn about what’s growing. Free and no registration required. Information: oxleynaturecenter.org.

SUNDAY

Waterfowl seasons

Last day for the early teal season, Sept. 12-27, but the resident Canada geese season continues, Sept. 12-31. Waterfowl hunting requires hunters to have state and federal stamps and HIP permit in addition to a hunting license. Review rules for limits and shooting hours at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation web page at wildlifedepartment.com or the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.

