Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 13-20, 2020
Calendar

  • Updated
Monarch

Monarchs are one of the most common types of butterflies in Oklahoma.

 Matt Barnard, Tulsa World file

WEDNESDAY

Tulsa Gun Club

Tulsa Gun Club remains opens under City of Tulsa mandated conoravirus precautions. Shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. For information check the club Facebook page or see tulsagunclub.org.

SATURDAY

Butterfly walks are back

The monthly Butterfly Walk at Oxley Nature Center is back on schedule. The walk is free and no registration is required. No experience necessary. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information, send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.

