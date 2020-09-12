Outdoors Calendar: Sept. 13-20, 2020

WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club remains opens under City of Tulsa mandated conoravirus precautions. Shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. For information check the club Facebook page or see tulsagunclub.org.
SATURDAY
Butterfly walks are back
The monthly Butterfly Walk at Oxley Nature Center is back on schedule. The walk is free and no registration is required. No experience necessary. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information, send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.
