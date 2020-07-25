WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club is open and masks are required in the clubhouse per city regulations. Shooters should practice social distancing and other health guidelines. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.
SATURDAY
‘Newbies’ Bazaar & Free Fishing Clinic
Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever encourages people new to outdoors sports to come to the Lake Arcadia Conservation and Education Area near Edmond 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for a free fishing clinic and a sportsman’s bazaar with all kinds of deals available on used and donated outdoors gear sold on a first-come first-served basis. Registration is required at myeventcenter.com. See details at the Quail Forecver & Pheasants Forever in Oklahoma Facebook page @oklahomapfqf.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, visit its website at tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.