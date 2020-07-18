WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club is open and masks are required in the clubhouse per city regulations. Shooters should practice social distancing and other health guidelines. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.
SATURDAY
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley 10:30 a.m.-noon. The walk will focus on local flora. No registration required. For information email oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385