variegated fritillary butterfly (copy)

A recently emerged variegated fritillary butterfly. Monthly butterfly walks at Oxley have resumed.

KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World

 Kelly Bostian

WEDNESDAY

Tulsa Gun Club

Tulsa Gun Club is open and masks are required in the clubhouse, per city regulations. Shooters should practice social distancing and other health guidelines. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.

SATURDAY

Butterfly walk at Oxley

Butterfly walks at Oxley Nature Center are back on schedule. No registration is required. Social distancing and trail etiquette will be observed in the field. No experience is necessary. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter